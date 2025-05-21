Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) has launched a set of new talent development programmes designed to accelerate Emirati leadership across high-impact industrial roles. Announced during the Make it in the Emirates Forum 2025, the initiatives form a core pillar of Abu Dhabi’s long-term industrial strategy, equipping the national workforce with critical capabilities in AI, Industry 4.0 and sustainable manufacturing.

These new pathways are designed to prepare UAE nationals for high-value roles and leadership positions, driving innovation and productivity across the emirate’s manufacturing landscape. ADIO’s new talent programmes support the Abu Dhabi Industrial Strategy 2031 and signal a decisive move to anchor world-class skills within the local workforce, powering Abu Dhabi’s rise as a global hub for future-defining industries.

To bridge the gap between training and employment, ADIO is partnering with the UAE Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT) to host a dedicated Industrialists Career Fair during the Make it in the Emirates Forum. With the aim of directly placing over 100 Emiratis into strategic roles within Abu Dhabi’s industrial sector, the initiative is part of a broader push to deepen national participation in the emirate’s economic transformation.

In collaboration with Rabdan Academy, one of Abu Dhabi's leading academic institutions for safety, security, defence, emergency preparedness and crisis management, ADIO also plans to deliver an Upskilling Talent Development Programme for more than 100 Emiratis currently employed in the industrial sector. This initiative is designed to enhance professional growth, boost productivity and build a robust career path for UAE talent at all levels.

A cornerstone of the launch is the Industry 4.0 and Sustainability training programme, developed in partnership with EDGE Learning Innovation Factory and TÜV SÜD. This hands-on, globally accredited programme will focus on automation, digital systems and sustainable production, creating a pipeline of highly skilled Emiratis to lead in next-generation manufacturing. It is expected to create 1,000 new employment opportunities for UAE nationals by 2031.

Mohammad Al Kamali, Chief Industry & Trade Officer, ADIO, said: “Our talent programmes are a direct investment in the next generation of nation-builders. By embedding critical skills within our workforce and unlocking global pathways for talent, we are reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s competitive advantage and enabling UAE nationals to lead the future of industrial advancement, not just locally, but globally.”

ADIO’s programmes represent a strategic approach anchored in sustainable industrial growth, powered by local expertise. Abu Dhabi is building a resilient, export-driven economy driven by knowledge, fuelled by innovation and led by national talent, forming the foundation of the emirate’s diverse economic future.