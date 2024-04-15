Al Qubaisi: Our support and sponsorship of ADSW aligns with our enduring dedication to driving both national and global trends aimed at promoting the launch of sustainability initiatives to advance the comprehensive development process witnessed in the UAE, and to encouraging businesses to contribute directly to addressing the repercussions of climate change.

Abu Dhabi, UAE: The Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ADCCI) is participating in the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW), which is part of the World Future Energy Summit hosted by the Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company (Masdar), taking place at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) from 16-18 April 2024.

The Abu Dhabi Chamber’s participation in the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week is driven by the event’s role in providing a local and global platform for entrepreneurs from various countries. It underscores the event’s exceptional role in promoting sustainable development, supporting purposeful initiatives, and spearheading actions to address climate change.

ADCCI will be participating in Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week through its own pavilion, which includes nine national and local companies specializing in several activities related to energy and its technical solutions, including Dunes & Waves, Yellow, EFATE - Electronic Waste Management, Al Byout AlTiniya (P&M), Verofax, SOLABOLIC, Thamara, and Infinite Roots.

His Excellency Ahmed Khalifa Al Qubaisi, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of ADCCI, said: “The Abu Dhabi Chamber’s support and sponsorship of ADSW aligns with our enduring dedication to driving both national and global trends aimed at promoting the launch of sustainability initiatives to advance the comprehensive development process witnessed in the UAE, as well as encouraging businesses to contribute directly to addressing the repercussions of climate change, leading to building a more sustainable future for future generations.”

“The Abu Dhabi Chamber is participating in this event with a special pavilion that includes a number of companies specializing in the energy and sustainability sector. The participation of these companies will contribute to enhancing the exchange of experiences, highlighting best practices in the sector, and presenting the latest sustainable solutions and innovations. Additionally, it’ll be an opportunity to establish partnerships and attract more investments, in a way that supports our efforts and initiatives to enhance the growth and prosperity of the private sector in general and the energy sector in Abu Dhabi in particular.” Al Qubaisi added.

Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week is one of the main events of the World Future Energy Summit, with a plethora of activities, panels, and forums. The event’s partners, including the Chamber as well as a number of international startups and SMEs, will showcase the latest sustainable technologies in the energy sector, such as urban transportation, clean energy, agricultural technologies, and AI; thereby bolstering Abu Dhabi’s active contribution to promoting environmental works and providing the necessary investments to advancing the energy sector locally and internationally.

