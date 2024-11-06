Abu Dhabi - UAE: The Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ADCCI) signed a collaboration agreement with Siemens, a global leader in technology, to support the integration of electric vehicles and foster sustainability initiatives within Abu Dhabi’s transport sector. This agreement aligns with ADCCI’s strategy to strengthen partnerships with international companies across key sectors.

The agreement was signed by Ahmed Khalifa Al Qubaisi, CEO of ADCCI, and Helmut von Struve, CEO of Siemens Middle East, during ADCCI’s participation in the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (ADIPEC 2024).

Ahmed Khalifa Al Qubaisi stated, “The collaboration underscores the Chamber’s commitment in supporting digital transformative and sustainability within Abu Dhabi’s transport sector. Through strategic alliances with industry leaders like Siemens, we aim to enable local companies to leverage cutting-edge innovations and technological solutions, thus positioning Abu Dhabi as a global hub for economy and investment. The agreement aligns with UAE’s Falcon Economy vision that propels Abu Dhabi towards a smart and diversified economy.”

Helmut von Struve, CEO of Siemens Middle East, stated, “We look forward to supporting Abu Dhabi’s transport sector with innovative technological solutions in the fields of energy and sustainability. We aim to contribute to the development of Abu Dhabi’s economic ecosystem through robust partnerships with government and private entities, thus positioning the Emirate as a regional business hub, empowered with advanced technological capabilities”

Under the agreement, both parties will organize workshops and training sessions to equip entrepreneurs with skills in utilizing Siemens technologies, specifically in electric vehicles and market analysis. Additionally, the partnership will introduce programs to promote entrepreneurship, facilitate data exchange, and drive innovation within the local market.