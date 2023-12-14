Darwish: " The Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry is committed to cooperating with all parties to ensure that the private sector obtains the necessary expertise and funding sources to enhance their efforts towards achieving environmental and climate sustainability "

Abu Dhabi - United Arab Emirates: The Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ADCCI), as part of its participation in the Conference of the Parties (COP28), celebrated significant success in its contributions to both national and global initiatives, amplifying the role of the private sector in the pursuit of net-zero emissions.

The Abu Dhabi Chamber provided vital support to key events at COP28, notably sponsoring a panel discussion titled How Can SMEs Contribute to Altering the Course of Action in Mitigating Climate Change. Additionally, the Abu Dhabi Chamber took part in a roundtable discussion on Sustainability in Trade Facilitation and organized a panel discussion titled ME Net-Zero Transition: Solutions for Scalable Impact.

The Abu Dhabi Chamber also signed a strategic partnership agreement at COP 28, with the Australian company Vyzrd. Furthermore, the Chamber announced the rollout of “5+5 Pilot Program”, a pioneering initiative designed to strengthen the efforts of SMEs, and to support their net-zero journey.

In this regard, His Excellency Fouad Darwish, Board Member of the Abu Dhabi Chamber, praised the opportunities that COP28 provided to all local and international parties and national sectors, including private sector companies, to promote their efforts and support their initiatives that align with the goals of COP 28 towards reaching net-zero emissions. His Excellency assured that the Abu Dhabi Chamber is committed to cooperating with all parties to ensure that the private sector obtains the necessary expertise and funding sources to enhance their efforts towards achieving environmental and climate sustainability.

“The Abu Dhabi Chamber is moving towards a new phase of the transition towards net-zero emissions and sustainability through its partnership with Vyzrd. The partnership will facilitate the creation of a strong enabling ecosystem for analysing and evaluating climate risks, combining technology, financing solutions and expertise on a large scale for SMEs and the private sector. This emphasizes the Chamber’s commitment to support its members’ projects and operations towards enhancing climate sustainability by building capabilities, benefiting from technological solutions, and applying the best local and international policies and practices,” he added.

"The Chamber is committed to developing data monitoring systems and processes through many investments in this field. In addition to the Chamber’s effort to provide the best advanced technologies to its members, enabling them to access monitoring systems and helping the Abu Dhabi Chamber and its members prepare reports whether at the corporate level, the private sector or the local level.”