Abu Dhabi, UAE: The Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ADCCI) signed a cooperation agreement with Hertech Ltd, as part of efforts to enhance environmental sustainability and support private sector companies in reducing their digital carbon footprint and achieving climate neutrality.

The agreement, signed by His Excellency Ahmed Khalifa Al Qubaisi, CEO of the ADCCI, and Farrah Washash, Founder and Managing Director of Hertech Ltd in the presence of officials from both sides, aims to provide innovative digital sustainability solutions to ADCCI members and representatives of the private sector in Abu Dhabi. These solutions will empower them and support their efforts to achieve environmental sustainability, promote sustainable economic development, and motivate companies to improve their overall performance and digital capabilities.

His Excellency Ahmed Khalifa Al Qubaisi, CEO of the ADCCI, said: “This partnership aligns with the Abu Dhabi Chamber’s efforts to support environmental and economic sustainability. It also contributes to incentivizing private sector companies to adopt the highest standards of governance and social and environmental responsibility to contribute to enhancing flexibility and business growth. This is in line with the National Agenda for Economic Development and Abu Dhabi’s vision of transitioning into the Green Falcon Economy.

“The Abu Dhabi Chamber will continue its efforts to support the private sector and enhance its contributions to the national economy and environmental sustainability, by exploring ways to cooperate with local and international government and private entities in this field. We will also launch initiatives and projects that improve the business ecosystem, enhancing diversity, competitiveness, and sustainable growth.” He concluded.

Farrah Washash, Founder and Managing Director of Hertech Ltd, said: “We find ourselves at a pivotal stage where achieving digital sustainability is essential, not just for environmental considerations but also for enhancing business prospects. As the global reliance on digital platforms for commerce intensifies so does the demand for increased energy and resources. Strengthening these foundations with sustainable resources and green energy, employing best-practice design, and implementing robust development practices will enable us to make a substantial positive impact on reducing our carbon footprint. We take great pride in being active partners in this ongoing effort for transformative change with the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce.”

Through this partnership, the two parties will develop customized strategies for private sector companies to integrate and apply best practices in the field of digital sustainability through their online digital platforms. They will also implement sustainable solutions that have direct positive impacts on the environment, particularly in building the sector’s capabilities and expertise to adapt to climate change.

The cooperation aims to improve companies’ awareness of the digital carbon footprint and its environmental impact by providing guidance on achieving carbon neutrality. It also seeks to enhance cooperation through joint workshops and training courses to improve private sector companies’ knowledge of environmental sustainability and the adoption of the highest standards of governance and social and environmental responsibility.

