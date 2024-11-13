Abu Dhabi, UAE: Abu Dhabi Catalyst Partners (“ADCP”), a joint venture between Mubadala Capital and Alpha Wave Global, established to promote the growth and development of Abu Dhabi Global Market (“ADGM”), today announced a strategic partnership with Investindustrial, one of Europe's leading independent investment groups managing €15bn in assets. Founded by the Bonomi family in 1990, Investindustrial has a long-standing reputation for driving growth in industrial and consumer businesses.

ADCP participated in the first closing of Investindustrial’s eighth private equity fund. This fund will follow Investindustrial’s established buyout strategy, focused on active ownership to drive a growth and profitability. Key pillars of the strategy include international expansion, industrial repositioning and bolt-on acquisitions, drawing on the Firm’s long-standing legacy in building, running and selling industrial businesses.

Commenting on the partnership, Maxime Franzetti and Fatima Al Noaimi, Co-Heads of Mubadala Capital Solutions, said: “We’re excited to partner with Investindustrial in their 8th flagship fund, as they continue to build on their impressive 30-year track record. With the establishment of their 8th international office and Middle Eastern headquarters in ADGM Square, Abu Dhabi will become a strategic and operational bridge between Investindustrial’s European and Asian offices. We are confident that they will attract top-tier companies, strategic partnerships, and exceptional talent to both Abu Dhabi and the wider region.”

Investindustrial specializes in partnering with family-owned businesses and corporations that operate niche, globally relevant brands with significant growth potential. Many of Investindustrial’s portfolio companies are headquartered in Italy and Spain and have established presence in markets such as the United States, the Middle East and Asia.

Several of Investindustrial’s flagship assets already have a growing presence in the UAE, including the Italian luxury fashion group Ermenegildo Zegna, Italian culinary marketplace Eataly and Flos B&B Italia Group, a global leader in high-end design.

Andrea C. Bonomi, Chairman and Founder of Investindustrial said: “The Middle East is of strategic importance to Investindustrial, and the opening of our office in Abu Dhabi marks a significant milestone in our history and demonstrates our commitment to the region. Several of our portfolio companies have a presence in the UAE and the broader GCC already, but by establishing a permanent office, headed by our co-Head of Operational Improvement, we are well-positioned to create additional value for our businesses.

As a Firm, we are excited about our partnership with Abu Dhabi Catalyst Partners and Mubadala Capital. We look forward to collaborating on investments in the region, and continuing to deepen our relationships with our other long-standing partners in the Middle East”.

Andrea Cipolloni, CEO of Eataly said: “We are pleased to announce our first store opening in Abu Dhabi (and fifth in the UAE). The opening of our store in Reem Mall, Abu Dhabi, reflects our desire to bring the very best of Italian food culture and unique culinary experiences to Abu Dhabi and is the latest development in exciting growth plans for the Middle East. We look forward to working closely with Investindustrial and our local partners as we continue to grow our presence across the UAE and wider Middle East.”

Ermenegildo Zegna, CEO of Zegna, said: “ZEGNA opened its first store in Abu Dhabi at the Galleria Mall in 2014 and renovated the space in 2022. The brand has developed a strong presence in the region with 8 directly operated stores. The Middle East, including the UAE, is a core market for ZEGNA and will continue to be a focus of important investments.”

Daniel Lalonde, Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors of Flos B&B Italia Group, said: “Our group has done over 500 projects across the Middle East, including the Shaikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi, CASA Canal Residences in Dubai, Bulgari Resort & Residences in Dubai, Qatar Airways Lounges in Doha Airport, ADNOC HQ in Abu Dhabi, Atlantis the Royal Hotel and Residences in Dubai and Royal Arts Complex – King Salman Park in Riyadh through our iconic and complementary brands (FLOS, B&B Italia, FENDI Casa, Arclinea, Louis Poulsen, Maxalto, Azucena, Audo). With Investindustrial’s increased presence in the Middle East, we look forward to additional growth opportunities.”

About Investindustrial

Investindustrial (or the “Firm”) was founded in 1990 and evolved from a division of the BI-Invest Group, a major Italian financial and industrial group owned by the Bonomi family, into a leading European private equity group with more than €15 billion of raised fund capital. The firm focuses on taking majority or control positions, in quality leading mid-market companies. Investindustrial is headquartered in London and has 8 offices globally between New York and Shanghai. For more information, please visit https://www.investindustrial.com.

About Abu Dhabi Catalyst Partners Limited

Abu Dhabi Catalyst Partners was established in April 2019 and is a US$1.65 billion joint venture between Mubadala Capital and Alpha Wave Global. Abu Dhabi Catalyst Partners’ investment mandate is to partner with top-tier investment firms and industry leading businesses that would benefit from developing a meaningful and sustainable presence in the ADGM. With a sector-agnostic investment strategy, the company seeks to contribute to the economic diversification of the Abu Dhabi economy. For more information, please visit www.adcatalystpartners.com

About Mubadala Capital

Mubadala Capital is the wholly owned alternative asset management subsidiary of Mubadala Investment Company, a c. $302 billion global sovereign investor headquartered in Abu Dhabi, UAE. Mubadala Capital manages over $23billion of assets through its four investment businesses spanning various private market strategies, including private equity, special situations, solutions and venture capital. Mubadala Capital has a team of over 200 spanning 5 offices, including in Abu Dhabi, New York, London, San Francisco and Rio De Janeiro. Mubadala Capital aims to be the partner of choice for investors looking for attractive and differentiated risk adjusted returns across various private markets and alternative asset classes. For more information, please visit www.mubadalacapital.ae

About Alpha Wave

Alpha Wave is a global investment company that manages a variety of partnerships that separately focus on three main verticals; private equity (venture and growth), credit, and public markets. Alpha Wave is led by Rick Gerson, Navroz Udwadia, and Ryan Khoury. Alpha Wave has offices in New York, Miami, London, Monaco, Madrid, Abu Dhabi, Tel Aviv, Bangalore, Jakarta, and Sydney. For more information, please visit www.alphawaveglobal.com

