Abu Dhabi Catalyst Partners to invest in Haveli’s software strategy

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Abu Dhabi Catalyst Partners (“ADCP”), a joint venture between Mubadala Capital and Alpha Wave Global, with the mandate to support the development of Abu Dhabi Global Market (“ADGM”), and Haveli Investments, a US-based technology-focused private equity firm specializing in Enterprise Software & Gaming, today announced an investment from ADCP into Haveli’s software strategy.

As part of this new partnership, Haveli, which also entered into a strategic partnership with Apollo in 2022, will scale its operations in the region by opening its first office outside of North America in ADGM, enabled by ADCP’s investment. The office will host a team of software and gaming investment and operating professionals in Abu Dhabi, helping to expand its global reach and presence. The move underlines Haveli’s view of ADGM as a vibrant global hub for investments and technology, an ideal base for expanding its business and portfolio in the region, and a strategic location given the region’s rapidly growing software and gaming industries.

ADCP’s investment with the fast-growing global technology and software fund manager underlines its commitment to supporting the development of the asset management business in ADGM and the wider technology landscape across the region.

The partnership also capitalizes on the UAE’s burgeoning gaming sector which has experienced a growing influx of game developers and esports teams since the launch of the ADGaming initiative by the Abu Dhabi government in 2021.

Fatima Al Noaimi of Abu Dhabi Catalyst Partners, said: “We are excited to launch our partnership with Haveli with an investment in their software strategy. The enterprise software sector is a nearly $1 trillion global industry growing at four times the speed of GDP, making the Haveli team, with its wealth of experience and strong track record of investing in enterprise software at leading global institutions, an ideal partner for ADCP. The investment also adds a high-quality technology focused private asset manager to the ADCP portfolio and to ADGM. We look forward to working closely with the Haveli team and to seeing them build a leading team of enterprise software investment and operating professionals in Abu Dhabi.”

Brian N. Sheth of Haveli Investments added: “We are pleased to have established a mutually beneficial partnership with ADCP to grow within an important global hub with a rewarding ecosystem here at the ADGM. We believe ADCPs growth driven mandate aligns with Haveli’s focus on investing in strong companies with well-positioned products and transformational growth potential. We look forward to contributing differentiated value to the growth of the ADGM ecosystem and leveraging our dedicated team in Abu Dhabi to build enduring relationships with quality investors in the region.”

-Ends-

About Haveli Investments

Haveli Investments is an Austin-based private equity firm that seeks to invest in the highest quality companies in the technology sector through control, minority or structured equity and debt investments with a focus on software, data, gaming and adjacent industries. The firm seeks to partner with innovative companies, entrepreneurs and management teams throughout a company’s life cycle. Haveli’s experienced team of investors and diverse industry experts will provide operational and strategic support, enabling portfolio companies to focus on driving innovation and increasing growth, scale and operating margins. Underscoring Haveli’s investments is an unwavering focus on DEI and sustainability. For more information, please visit www.haveliinvestments.com, or follow Haveli on LinkedIn, @Haveli Investments.

About Abu Dhabi Catalyst Partners Limited

Abu Dhabi Catalyst Partners was established in April 2019 and is a US$1.65 billion joint venture between Mubadala Capital and Alpha Wave Global. Abu Dhabi Catalyst Partners’ investment mandate is to partner with top-tier investment firms and industry leading businesses that would benefit from developing a meaningful and sustainable presence in the ADGM. With a sector-agnostic investment strategy, the company seeks to contribute to the economic diversification of the Abu Dhabi economy. ADCP is Regulated by the Financial Services Regulatory Authority of ADGM. For more information, please visit www.adcatalystpartners.com

About Mubadala Capital

Mubadala Capital is the wholly owned asset management subsidiary of Mubadala Investment Company, a leading global sovereign investor headquartered in Abu Dhabi, UAE. Mubadala Capital manages c. $23 billion in aggregate across its own balance sheet investments and in third-party capital vehicles on behalf of institutional investors, including four flagship private equity funds, four early-stage venture funds, three funds in Brazil focused on special opportunities and a highly diversified evergreen investment strategy focused on private market opportunities, as well as a series of co-investment vehicles, SPVs and continuation funds.

Mubadala Capital has offices in New York, San Francisco, London, Rio de Janeiro, and Abu Dhabi. For more information, please visit www.mubadalacapital.ae

About Alpha Wave Global

Alpha Wave Global is a global investment company that manages a variety of partnerships that separately focus on three main verticals; private equity (venture and growth), credit, and public markets. Alpha Wave is led by Rick Gerson, Navroz Udwadia, and Ryan Khoury.

Alpha Wave has offices in New York, Miami, London, Monaco, Madrid, Abu Dhabi, Tel Aviv, Bangalore, Jakarta, and Sydney.

For more information, please visit www.alphawaveglobal.com

For Mubadala Capital media inquiries, please contact:

Natalia Moreno

nmoreno@mubadalacapital.ae