Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council (ADBWC) and Publicis Groupe Middle East have launched Falcon Tank — a new initiative under their Ra’idah programme. This results-driven platform is designed to help women-led SMEs secure media investment and scale their businesses.

Zenith, a leading media agency under the Publicis Groupe network, joins the initiative as the official media partner. The agency will work closely with participating SMEs, from initial workshops to campaign development and execution, ensuring they are fully equipped to turn strong ideas into business impact.

Inspired by the popular entrepreneurial series, Falcon Tank will give the SMEs enrolled in the Ra’idah programme the opportunity to pitch their campaign ideas to a panel of leaders (the Falcons). Three winners will be awarded paid media investment, funded by Publicis Groupe Middle East, to bring their campaign ideas to market in 2026. The main event will happen later this month.

This initiative marks a key milestone for the Ra’idah programme, which was launched earlier this year through a strategic partnership between ADBWC and Publicis Groupe Middle East. The year-long programme is designed to equip women entrepreneurs in Abu Dhabi with the essential skills and tools to foster growth across areas such as digital and social media marketing, communications, and brand building, while also creating a strong, supportive SME community.

The final session, led by Zenith, will focus on the foundations of paid media, and it will prepare the female founders with the knowledge needed to develop a campaign idea for the main Falcon Tank pitch event. The winning SMEs will each be paired with a media expert from Zenith to guide strategy, execution, and delivery—with a focus on achieving tangible media impact.

Her Excellency Asma Al Fahim, Chairwoman of Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council, said: "Falcon Tank is about giving women entrepreneurs the platform, the support, and the strategic tools to turn bold ideas into real business results. It reflects Abu Dhabi’s commitment to building an economy that is inclusive, future focused, and driven by opportunity. Women owned businesses are not just contributing to this journey — they are helping to shape it. With the right backing, these businesses can lead with confidence, grow with purpose, and compete globally."

Bassel Kakish, CEO, Publicis Groupe Middle East and Türkiye said: “We believe in using our capabilities to create meaningful, long-term impact. Our partnership with the Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council reflects a shared commitment to supporting the region’s SME ecosystem and investing in the potential of women-led businesses. Through initiatives like Ra’idah and Falcon Tank, we’re enabling pathways to growth, visibility, and opportunity. We’re proud to support these entrepreneurs on their growth journey.”

Firas El Zein, CEO of Zenith Middle East, said: “Driving ROI is in our DNA at Zenith. Falcon Tank is about backing bold ideas with smart strategy to fuel SME growth and deliver real impact. We’re proud to support women-led businesses and help accelerate meaningful progress in the region.”

Falcon Tank reflects the Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council and Publicis Groupe Middle East’s ongoing commitment to nurturing female entrepreneurs and supporting the long-term success of Abu Dhabi’s SME community through impactful, business-driven solutions.