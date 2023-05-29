Dubai, UAE: Alfa Romeo F1 Team Stake will add to the range of unique, one-of-a-kind experiences offered to their guests alongside events of the 2023 Formula One season, as the team names Aioka its Global Concierge Supplier.

Having operated in the events industry, from sports to entertainment, for over fifteen years, Aioka, an Abu Dhabi-based company, creates bespoke customer experiences, making any event memorable from the start till the very end: from sourcing exclusive hospitality options to arranging additional features such as travel, accommodation, dining and entertainment. Aioka’s vision is to continue developing in its field, creating outstanding and unique event experiences around the world – with the support of a diverse team of specialists who embody and represent this philosophy.

To celebrate the launch of the new partnership, Aioka will be present with Alfa Romeo F1 Team Stake at this week’s Monaco Grand Prix. Having hosted events at the most famous Grand Prix on the calendar for several years, Aioka will take a premier spot in the iconic harbour of the Principality, the perfect viewing place to follow all action on and off the track. As part of the new partnership, Aioka will enhance the team’s offer to guests, as well as to corporate groups and individuals, with memorable add-on experiences available over the course of the 2023 Formula One World Championship.

Alessandro Alunni Bravi, Team Representative: “We are delighted to welcome Aioka as our Global Concierge Supplier. Formula One is the pinnacle of motorsport, and we want our guests to have a holistic experience of the same level when visiting the team. Aioka’s experience, as well as their attention for detail and their guest-centric approach, are the perfect fit for our philosophy. Nowadays, there is much more than racing around a Grand Prix, and we chose to join forces with Aioka to offer our guests and partners the best possible experience – to make any race weekend one to remember.”

Bally Singh, Founder and Chairman of Aioka: "We are thrilled to partner with Alfa Romeo F1 Team Stake, providing them our new concierge service that improves efficiency around decision-making and creates a tailored itinerary for any type of request. Our services further elevate the overall Formula One experience, making it one to remember for any guest. We are sure our clients will appreciate this step forward, and we cannot wait to create memorable experiences together with the team.”

