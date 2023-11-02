Abu Dhabi, UAE – The Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC) has announced the 13 shortlisted works for the inaugural edition of its Sard Al Thahab Award, which include submissions from various countries including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and Morocco. The Award honours storytellers and narrators of biography, literature, and folk narratives locally, regionally, and globally. It also celebrates those who craft Emirati narratives that capture the past, present, and future of the nation, enriching the cultural sector with distinctive works in this authentic art form.

In the Short Story for Unpublished Stories category, four works made the shortlist: ‘Zilzal’ (Earthquake) by Moroccan author Abdelrahim Selili; ‘Masr, Ibn Aarous: Almataha w Alkhalas’ (Egypt, Ibn Aarous’: The Maze and the Salvation) by Mahmoud Saeed Mohamed from Egypt; ‘Ma Bayn Shiqqay Raha’ (Between Two Millstones) by Egyptian author Rania Ahmed Helal Kamel; and ‘Marthiyat al-’Itr wal-Bahr’ (Elegy of Fragrance and the Sea) by Huda Al Shamashi from Morocco.

Three works are competing in the Short Story for Published Stories category: ‘Qamees Takweeh Emar’atan’ (A Shirt Ironed by Two Women) by Egyptian author Ahmed Aldariny, published in 2019; ‘Indama Kanat al-Ard Murabaa’ (When the Earth Was Square) by Emirati writer Lulwah Al Mansouri, published in 2020; and ‘Thawr Ha’ij’ (Raging Bull) by Hisham Shaaban from Egypt, published in 2023.

In the Popular Narratives category, the shortlist also features three works: ‘Sawalif Skeek’ (Skaik Talks( by the Emirati author Maisoon Youssef Al Ansari, published in 2021; ‘Banat Waq Waq wa hikayat 'ukhraa’ (The Girls of Waq Waq and Other Stories) story collection by Dr. Abdulaziz Al Musallam from the UAE, published in 2023; and ‘Rhalat Albatal fi Hikayat Al Aaqili wal-AlYaziya’ (The Hero's Journey in the Tale of Al-Aqeeli and Al-Yazia) from the Emirati heritage by Ayedi Ali Juma from Egypt, published in 2023.

Three artworks have been shortlisted in the Illustrated Story category: ‘Al Zahra allati la Tamoot’ (The Flower That Never Dies) by Mohamed Hassan Ahmed from the UAE; ‘At-Talib allathi Yaqra’ al-Qur’an’ (The Student Who Reads the Quran) by Hussein Saeed Baqer Al Hashem from Saudi Arabia; and ‘Tasbeeh’ (Prayers) by Mouza Al Falasi from the UAE.

About the Golden Narrative (Sard Al Thahab) Award:

The Golden Narrative (Sard Al Thahab) Award is a new annual prize created by the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre which aims to support the folk art of Arabic storytelling and popular literature, underlining its deep-seeded connection to the Arab collective conscience. The Award was established in recognition of narrators of popular literature, folk tales, and biographies from the UAE and around the Arab world, honouring creative thinkers who have retraced the UAE’s history, lifestyle, heritage, and development over the decades at the local, Arab, and international levels, in an innovative and contemporary style. The Award includes six categories: Short Story Prize for Unpublished Stories, Short Story Collection Prize for Published Stories, Popular Narratives Prize, Narrators Prize, Illustrated Story Prize, and Emirati Storytelling Prize.

About Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre

The Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre, established following a directive from the President of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Abu Dhabi, as part of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, works to support Arabic language development and modernisation through comprehensive strategies and frameworks, enrich the scientific, educational, cultural and creative contributions of the Arabic language, promote Arabic language proficiency and cultural understanding, and support Arab talents in the fields of writing, translation, publishing, scientific research, arts, content creation and organisation of book fairs. The Centre works to realise its foundational vision through dedicated programmes, human expertise, and meaningful partnerships with the world’s most prestigious technical, cultural, and academic institutions.

About the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) drives the sustainable growth of Abu Dhabi's culture, tourism and creative sectors, fuels economic progress and helps achieve Abu Dhabi's wider global ambitions. By working in partnership with the organisations that define the emirate's position as a leading international destination, DCT Abu Dhabi strives to unite the ecosystem around a shared vision of the emirate's potential, coordinate effort and investment, deliver innovative solutions, and use the best tools, policies, and systems to support the culture and tourism industries.

DCT Abu Dhabi's vision is defined by the emirate's people, heritage, and landscape. We work to enhance Abu Dhabi's status as a place of authenticity, innovation, and unparalleled experiences, represented by its living traditions of hospitality, pioneering initiatives and creative thought.