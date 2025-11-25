A new Memorandum of Understanding with SITA sets the stage for co-developing an Intelligent Total Airport Management (iTAM) platform that is set to revolutionize airport operations. The AI driven platform, capable of autonomous decision making, will improve OTP (On Time Performance) and enhance operational efficiency across the entire aviation ecosystem.

GENEVA – With global passenger numbers rising and major hubs under pressure to deliver more predictable, efficient, and passenger centric operations, airports worldwide are stepping up efforts to integrate data and coordinate decisions in real time. Abu Dhabi Airports (ADA) is taking a major step in this direction through a new Memorandum of Understanding with SITA to explore the co-development of an AI driven, Intelligent Total Airport Management (iTAM) platform that brings real-time data, insights, and operational decisions together across the entire airport ecosystem.

As airports face tighter operating constraints and growing traveler expectations, ADA aims to build a more connected and resilient operating model that is capable of earlier disruption detection, better resource optimization, and smoother passenger journeys. Under the MoU, both organizations will explore a shared operational data platform that integrates information from airlines, ground handlers, ATC, government agencies, and airport systems. By using advanced analytics, artificial intelligence, and autonomous workflows, it will help airports anticipate disruptions, optimize resources, and enhance safety, efficiency, and on-time performance. It serves as a scalable foundation for end-to-end AI driven airport management and continuous improvement.

Andrew Murphy, Chief Information Officer at Abu Dhabi Airports said: “This collaboration with SITA advances Abu Dhabi’s vision to be at the forefront of global innovation and digital transformation. By enabling Zayed International Airport to become one of the world’s first truly connected digital airports, and by powering this with iTAM at the core, we are creating a unified operational source of truth that accelerates growth and sets a new global benchmark for smart, seamless journeys.”

“Airports today work in an environment that is more complex and more interconnected than ever,” added Selim Bouri, President of MEA at SITA. “Every operational choice affects airlines, passengers, and partners across the airport. By collaborating with Abu Dhabi Airports, we have an opportunity to co create a smarter way of working, one that uses data and intelligence to make every decision more predictable and more efficient. This approach supports the smooth journeys passengers expect and gives airport teams better tools to manage disruption before it escalates. Together, we can shape a model that becomes a reference point for airports globally.”

The MoU marks the beginning of a journey to jointly create capabilities that will position Abu Dhabi Airports and SITA as pioneers, shaping the next era of AI driven airport operations.

About SITA

SITA is the air transport industry’s tech engine, making travel safer, easier, and more sustainable for everyone. From the earliest days of commercial aviation to today’s digital frontiers, SITA has been there, connecting the industry and helping it evolve through every leap forward.

With around 2,500 customers, SITA technology supports over 1,000 airports and more than 19,600 aircraft worldwide. It also helps over 70 governments strike the balance between secure borders and seamless journeys. Behind the scenes, SITA bridges 45–50% of the industry’s data exchange, enabling a highly complex global network to operate smoothly and reliably, every step of the way.

SITA is transforming fast. From advanced self-service and operations control to airport design and digital borders, we’re shaping the next generation of travel through key acquisitions like Materna IPS, ASISTIM, and CCM. We’re also expanding beyond aviation with initiatives such as SmartSea, bringing our trusted technologies to cruise, rail, and urban air mobility.

This transformation is about more than new products. We’re investing in the right skills, tools, and partnerships to help the industry move with greater intelligence and agility, bringing together smart systems, seamless data, and sustainable innovation. Because as global travel surges, flow is everything.

As part of our bold climate strategy, SITA is cutting emissions by 4.2% each year and targeting net zero by 2050. Our science-based targets are validated by the SBTi, and our growing portfolio is helping customers reduce their own carbon footprints too.

Owned by the industry and driven by its needs, SITA operates in more than 200 countries and territories.

Find out more at www.sita.aero