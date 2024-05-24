Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Abu Dhabi Airports and Etihad Airport Services have signed a contract to extend their longstanding partnership in providing ground services for passengers at Zayed International Airport. This agreement aims to further enhance the passenger experience by offering advanced and seamless services.

This announcement coincides with Abu Dhabi Airport’s recent passenger traffic results, which witnessed a significant growth of 35.6% demonstrating the strong demand for travel. Both entities will collaborate on various initiatives to improve operational efficiencies, safety, and the quality of ground handling services, ultimately providing a world-class experience for travellers passing through Zayed International Airport.

Elena Sorlini, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer at Abu Dhabi Airports said: "We are delighted to extend our existing partnership with Etihad Airport Services through this agreement. Together, we have continuously provided seamless, high-quality services to our passengers. Our recent passenger numbers demonstrate our incredible growth trajectory. As we continue to expand with more airlines and destinations, we are confident that Etihad Airport Services is the right partner for managing our ground handling operations. In this new chapter, our shared values and commitment remain resolute, in achieving excellence in every aspect of the airport experience."

Jubran Albreiki, General Manager at Etihad Airport Services said: “"This agreement marks a significant milestone in our partnership with Abu Dhabi Airports, reinforcing our commitment to enhancing the passenger experience. By leveraging our world-class ground handling services and expertise, we aim to complement the state-of-the-art terminal and deliver a seamless journey to our customers at Zayed International Airport."

Etihad Airport Services, a fully owned subsidiary of ADQ, an Abu Dhabi-based investment and holding company, will provide a comprehensive range of ground handling services. These include but are not limited to baggage handling, cargo services, and aircraft servicing. By extending this partnership, Zayed International Airport will benefit from Etihad Airport Services' vast experience and expertise, ensuring efficient and smooth on ground operations.

This agreement reflects the ongoing commitment of Abu Dhabi Airports and Etihad Airport Services to strengthening the aviation sector in Abu Dhabi and positioning the Emirate as a global hub for air travel and tourism.

About Abu Dhabi Airports:

Abu Dhabi Airports operates five commercial airports in the emirate, including Zayed International Airport, Al Ain International Airport, Al Bateen Executive Airport, Delma Island Airport and Sir Bani Yas Island Airport. Abu Dhabi Airports also oversees Abu Dhabi Duty-Free and Abu Dhabi Airports Free Zone. Having welcomed approximately 23 million passengers through its airports in 2023, Abu Dhabi Airports is a gateway to the Emirates for travellers worldwide. It works towards its vision of positioning Abu Dhabi as a leading global aviation hub. Since November 2023, passengers travelling through Zayed International Airport have had the privilege of experiencing the new state-of-the-art terminal, which has significantly increased the airport’s operational capacity and features world-class facilities for passengers and aviation operators while strengthening Abu Dhabi’s reputation as a destination of choice.

