INTERNATIONAL architecture practice Able Partners has revealed a groundbreaking concept for an innovative pedestrian footbridge in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, designed to transform Highway 65 from a barrier into a dynamic connection between the East and West sides of Riyadh.

Named Dune Bridge after the iconic sand dunes of Saudi Arabia, the proposal consists of a 75-meter footbridge that merges engineering ingenuity with cultural symbolism. Its sweeping geometries have been conceptualised to evoke the natural beauty of the desert, and would create an elegant and functional link across the highway.

More than just a bridge, Dune Bridge is envisioned as an urban oasis, offering public parks, shaded walkways, and spaces for community gathering. By integrating urban greening and shaded areas, the bridge would provide a welcome respite from the desert heat. During the evenings, the parks on either side would evolve into vibrant community hubs, fostering social interaction and enhancing the city’s public realm.

Bill Webb, CEO and co-founder of Able Partners, said: “Our goal for the Dune Bridge concept is to address the challenges posed by large infrastructure in the city, transforming these largely forgotten spaces into opportunities for connection and interaction.

“We hope there is scope for Dune Bridge to become not only a physical link but a cultural and social one, drawing inspiration from Riyadh’s natural environment to create a space where people can pause, reflect, and connect. We have envisaged this as an emblem of modern Riyadh, which celebrates the harmony between nature and urban living.

“The Dune Bridge conceptualisation was inspired by our commitment to pushing the boundaries of architectural innovation in leading global cities. Applying our unique approach to new design problems outside of our current remit is a passion for the team, but our ultimate dream is to form local partnerships that will help us realise the concept. We welcome the opportunity to work with the talented, like-minded contractors in the Middle East to transform our bold designs into a reality.”

Able Partners’ Dune Bridge forms part of an ongoing series of visionary conceptual ideas, which follows on from the studio’s imaginative BT Tower proposal that saw the iconic London skyscraper transformed into a viewing platform and events space.

About Able Partners

Able Partners is a creative, RIBA-accredited architecture firm that works to create experiences, buildings, and places that inspire people.

Operating from its London studio, Able Partners aims to enhance cities and the experience of living in them. The firm’s motivation is to create and deliver engaging, accessible, and sustainable projects that improve our world and challenge conventional thinking.

The team is committed to making architecture more accessible, bringing transparency to the design process, and collaborating with people from diverse social and professional backgrounds. The team believes that solutions to the challenges we face lie in questioning conventional thinking and drawing inspiration from others.

The studio was founded in 2021 by Bill Webb and Ben Stuart, formerly of Make Architects, and has strong expertise in adaptive and radical reuse of office buildings.