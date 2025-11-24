Riyadh, KSA: Abhi Saudi, powered by Alraedah Digital Solutions, has announced a new partnership with Bayut KSA, one of the Kingdom’s leading real estate platforms, to enable Bayut KSA employees to instantly access a portion of their earned wages through Abhi’s Earned Wage Access (EWA) solution.

Through this collaboration, Bayut KSA employees can withdraw a portion of their accrued salary at any time during the month, giving them greater financial flexibility, reducing daily financial pressure, and supporting their overall well-being.

“At ABHI, our mission is to improve financial inclusion across the region. Partnering with a dynamic company like Bayut allows us to extend the benefits of Earned Wage Access to more professionals in Saudi Arabia, supporting their financial well-being and ultimately boosting productivity and retention,” said Omair Ansari, Co-Founder and CEO of ABHI.

Nouf Alqahtani, HR Operations Manager at Bayut KSA, added: “At Bayut KSA, we are dedicated to creating a supportive workplace for our team. Providing instant access to earned wages through ABHI Saudi offers our employees more convenience, flexibility, and control over their financial needs.”

This partnership underscores the commitment of both companies to financial empowerment and digital innovation in alignment with Saudi Vision 2030.

About Abhi

ABHI provides a comprehensive suite of solutions, including Earned Wage Access and SME Financing. The fintech company has established partnerships with over 5000 companies, driving economic growth and creating lasting social impact.

ABHI has gained recognition from Hub71 and Endeavor and was the first to be awarded the Technology Pioneer 2023 Award by the World Economic Forum, making fintech history in the MENAP region. ABHI was also selected as one of the Future 100 companies in the UAE and has recently been selected for Mastercard’s Start Path Small Business program.

For more information, visit https://abhi.co/

About Bayut KSA

Bayut KSA is a leading property platform in Saudi Arabia, providing advanced search tools and comprehensive listings for individuals, agents, and developers across the Kingdom.