Dubai:— The Advertising Business Group appointed Ipsos, the number one research firm in MENA and third worldwide to spearhead the UAE Cross Media Measurement project, as of June 5, 2022. The media audience measurement project provides holistic and transparent advertising and content performance measurement in the advertising and media industry in the UAE.

Rooted in the World Federation of Advertisers (WFA) blueprint and guidelines on building the next generation of cross platform measurement system, United Arab Emirates is one of the first countries in the world to embrace this next generation of audience measurement standards. Ipsos’ winning proposal promises to be one of the most cutting-edge systems using their personal meter, MediaCell, to measure linear and digital TV and Aqilliz’s Blockchain technology and Federated Data Processing to ensure privacy compliant measurement.

UAE population is unique in the world. Its media landscape is equally so. It is demographically fragmented (Over a 100 nationalities) and ranks high in terms of its maturity in digital advancement.

Cross cultural TV content, high penetration of digital platforms, high penetration of SVOD and OTT, are all factors that add complexity to the job and require robust mechanisms of measurement to be in place.

“This is extremely important for the UAE, the industry and Ipsos, as it is one of the biggest media projects in MENA. This project saw the life because the advertisers, publishers and media agencies sat together under the umbrella of the ABG, to work on a project that follows the WFA guidelines, and that will put the UAE among the first pioneering countries to launch such a futuristic project. Choosing Ipsos means that the investment done by Ipsos on MediaCell, the personal meters technology, to measure TV, OTT and Digital, paid off in our region, and will open the door to other countries to follow, and also means that the open minded and collaborative position of Ipsos to work and collaborate with technology companies like Aquiliz to present the best solution to the market was the right thing to be done,” commented Elie Aoun, Ipsos Media CEO in MENA.

“Aqilliz is extremely delighted and proud to be partnering with Ipsos in this path breaking initiative that sets the standard for a truly neutral cross media measurement solution,” added Gowthaman Ragothaman, Founding CEO of Aqilliz.

About Ipsos

Ipsos is the world’s third largest market research company, present in 90 markets and employing more than 18,000 people.

Our passionately curious research professionals, analysts and scientists have built unique multi-specialist capabilities that provide true understanding and powerful insights into the actions, opinions and motivations of citizens, consumers, patients, customers or employees. We serve more than 5000 clients across the world with 75 business solutions.

Founded in France in 1975, Ipsos is listed on the Euronext Paris since July 1st, 1999. The company is part of the SBF 120 and the Mid-60 index and is eligible for the Deferred Settlement Service (SRD).

ISIN code FR0000073298, Reuters ISOS.PA, Bloomberg IPS:FP www.ipsos.com

About Aquilliz

Aqilliz is a software technology company, specializing in distributed ledger technology and its application in marketing. It has built a proprietary distributed computing architecture Atom, that provides privacy compliant solutions across identity resolution, consumer activation and rewards management. Atom is built as a hybrid blockchain platform that combines the security and scalability of a private blockchain with accountability and decentralization from the public blockchain. Atom leverages the very many components of the distributed ledger technology across cryptography, smart contracting and consensus protocol with differential privacy and federated learning in creating a trusted execution environment for brands, platforms and consumers to collaborate and improve the economic value of marketing across the entire digital marketing supply chain.