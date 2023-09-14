Jeddah - AbeerMedical Center, Bawadi Branch, proudly announces its recent accreditation by the Central Board for Accreditation of Healthcare Institutions (CBAHI). This esteemed recognition underscores the center's unwavering dedication to delivering top-quality healthcare services to the community.

CBAHI accreditation is a prestigious achievement, signifying the highest standards of quality and safety in patient care. Abeer Medical Center, Bawadi Branch, underwent rigorous evaluations to meet CBAHI's stringent criteria.

The assessment encompassed a thorough examination of the center's facilities, equipment, healthcare practices, patient care, and operational procedures. Expert assessors from CBAHI conducted detailed inspections, affirming the center's adherence to international healthcare standards.

"This accreditation from CBAHI is a testament to the relentless commitment and hard work of our healthcare professionals and staff," stated Dr. Emran, Director Marketing at Abeer Medical Center. "It validates our pursuit of excellence in delivering outstanding medical care."

This accreditation brings added assurance to patients, confirming that Abeer Medical Center, Bawadi Branch, upholds the highest standards of quality and safety. It reinforces the center's mission to continually enhance patient care and elevate the overall healthcare experience.

It is worth noting that Abeer Medical Center, Bawadi Branch, joins a prestigious group within the Abeer Medical group, with other notable members such as Dr. Hassan Ghazavi Hospital in Jeddah and Saudi National Hospital in Makkah, along with two additional medical centers, already holding CBAHI accreditation. This collective achievement reflects the Abeer Medical group's unwavering commitment to providing top-notch healthcare services across the region.

Abeer Medical Center, Bawadi Branch, remains steadfast in its commitment to serving the community's healthcare needs while maintaining the elevated standards established through CBAHI accreditation.

