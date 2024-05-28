Dubai, UAE– The Abdulla Al Ghurair Foundation (AGF), in partnership with Skyrize Partners and Nestlé UAE, has launched the fourth cohort of the Nomu Women program in Abu Dhabi.

The Nomu Women program aims to enhance the management and leadership skills of Emirati and Arab women, improve their career opportunities, and equip them for success in the corporate sector and beyond.

A cohort of 48 women participants will develop management and leadership skills, gain marketing and sales insights in the fast-moving consumer goods sector, and experience Nestlé's dynamic culture during a 5-week program. The training series will enable participants to collaborate on a real-life case study designed by the Nestlé team.

The program underscores the importance of gender equality and women empowerment in the workplace and showcases a shared vision for creating substantial community impact.

“Through Nomu Women, we are dedicated to empowering young Emirati and Arab women with essential management and leadership skills that help create pathways to meaningful careers. It's not solely about skill development; it's about fostering future women leaders,” said Mona Ghander, VP Programs and Partnerships of AGF, “By collaborating with industry leaders, we’re maximizing our impact, placing these talented women where they can drive real change, benefiting both their personal growth and contributing to the broader economic goals of the UAE.”

Sarah Sefiane, the Founder of Skyrize Partners, expressed, “As the implementing partner of the Nomu Women program, Skyrize Partners is firmly committed to providing practical skills and connecting the Nomu Women participants with female mentors from the private sector, which we believe is a truly invaluable experience. We’re proud to collaborate with strategic partners, whose contributions have been of great value to the learners.”

She added, “Through this strategic partnership, our training series has been designed to not only widen its reach but also impart executive-level expertise, ensuring the initiative has a substantial and lasting impact.”

Commenting on the partnership, Sergej Pracevic, General Manager for Nestlé UAE, Kuwait, and Qatar, said, “We are honored to collaborate with the Abdulla Al Ghurair Foundation in empowering future female Emirati and Arab leaders with the skills essential for thriving in the workforce and contributing to the ongoing progress of the nation and its youth. As we welcome these talented women to Nestlé, we aim to inspire them on leadership, business, and our fascinating Food and Beverage sector, nurturing their professional growth and success.”

Nestlé in the United Arab Emirates

Nestlé’s regional office for the Middle East and North Africa is based in Dubai South, and the company operates across the Emirates with offices in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Al-Ain, Fujairah, and Ras AlKhaimah. Nestlé works with more than 850 customers in the UAE and more than 1,700 retail outlets in the country, including supermarkets and pharmacies. The company locally produces confectionary, dairy, culinary, and coffee, at two food and beverages factories in Dubai and operates two water manufacturing sites, one in Dubai and one in Abu Dhabi. Nestlé employs more than 1,300 people from different parts of the world, while providing indirect employment to hundreds more.

About Skyrize Partners

Skyrize Partners provides cross-border management trainings for women. It is Skyrize’s mission to bring more women into leadership roles by equipping them with the softskills needed to succeed in the workplace.

About the Abdulla Al Ghurair Foundation:

The Abdulla Al Ghurair Foundation (AGF) is committed to empowering Emirati and Arab youth by providing access to quality upskilling and educational programs. Through various initiatives and partnerships, AGF aims to equip the next generation with the skills and knowledge needed to contribute to the region's development.

