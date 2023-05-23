Abdul Latif Jameel Motors and the Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation (SAMF) toured the TOYOTA GAZOO Racing (TGR) factory in Japan with Toyota Motor Corporation executives

Discussions focused on strengthening the Saudi motorsports ecosystem and advancing carbon neutrality in the Kingdom as part of Toyota’s Multiple Pathway approach to sustainable mobility

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia: Representatives from Abdul Latif Jameel Motors, an authorized distributor of Toyota vehicles in Saudi Arabia since 1955, and the Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation (SAMF) have successfully completed a visit to key TOYOTA GAZOO Racing (TGR) facilities in Japan to explore opportunities in motorsports aimed at strengthening the Saudi motorsports ecosystem by leveraging Toyota Motor Corporation’s (TMC) extensive knowledge in the field, as well as supporting the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 sustainability goals by learning more about Toyota’s Multiple Pathway approach to carbon neutrality.

A delegation including His Royal Highness Prince Khalid Bin Sultan, Chairman of SAMF, and Munir Khoja, Managing Director of Marketing Communication at Abdul Latif Jameel Motors, was taken for a special tour of TMC facilities involved in the development of sports vehicles. These included the TGR factory and Shimoyama Proving Ground, a testing facility that supports the Company’s research and development efforts.

Productive discussions took place on increasing GR vehicles’ participation in motorsports in Saudi Arabia, including the Saudi Toyota Championship. Organized by SAMF, the Championship is the largest of its kind in the Kingdom and features a diverse line-up of events such as rallies, drifting, time attack, autocross, drag racing, and hill-climbing. Spanning seven cities including Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam, Asir, Al Baha, Qassim, and Hail, the Saudi Toyota Championship represents a qualitative leap in the world of local racing that has attracted over 300 participants to date.

His Royal Highness Prince Khalid Bin Sultan, Chairman of the Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation, said, “The tour of the TGR factory was a truly transformative experience as we witnessed TMC’s latest carbon-neutral technology and their bold steps towards a decarbonized society. We are excited about the potential of climate-conscious vehicles to revolutionize the Kingdom's motorsports scene and look forward to exploring further opportunities for grassroots motorsports initiatives and the advancement of carbon-neutral technology in our country.”

TGR was established in 2015 ‎to consolidate Toyota’s motorsports activities under one in-house brand and represents a fundamental pillar of the company’s commitment to ‎creating ‘ever-better’ cars. The TGR team actively participates in numerous different forms of motorsports ‎including the FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC) and the FIA World Rally Championship (WRC). In recent years, TGR has found great success in these events with eco-friendly vehicles such as the GR YARIS Rally1 Hybrid and the GR010 Hybrid, including winning the legendary 24 hours of Le Mans endurance race an incredible five times in succession. Toyota harnesses the experience gained under the extreme ‎conditions of motorsports to forge new ‎technologies and solutions, with the goal of bringing the freedom, adventure, and joy of driving to everyone.

Made for motorsport enthusiasts by motorsports enthusiasts, Toyota’s GR line-up represents the embodiment of climate-conscious sports vehicles. Abdul Latif Jameel Motors offers an extensive range of GR models to customers in the Kingdom including the Land Cruiser, Supra, Hilux, and GR86.

Munir Khoja, Managing Director of Marketing Communication at Abdul Latif Jameel Motors, said: “As part of our strategic relationship with both TMC and SAMF, Abdul Latif Jameel Motors is committed to promoting the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 goals and initiatives towards a greener future. Our recent conversation with TMC was of utmost importance as we discussed innovative solutions to support the electrification of more vehicles in Saudi Arabia. TMC's dedication to realizing hybrid and hydrogen fuel cell cars aligns with our values and our mission to improve mobility in the Kingdom. We look forward to celebrating these special moments and promoting sustainable mobility for all.”

The guests also visited the facilities of Rookie Racing, a private team owned by TMC Chairman Akio Toyoda. Rookie Racing’s participation in a series of grueling endurance races with a hydrogen-powered GR Corolla exemplifies TMC’s Multiple Pathway approach and passion for making ‘ever-better cars’ through motorsports.

Toyota’s Multiple Pathway approach to carbon neutrality offers customers the choice of various vehicle powertrain technologies, including Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEV), Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEV), Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV), and Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles (FCEV). This enables customers to select cleaner and greener mobility options based on their economic circumstances, locally available energy sources, charging infrastructure readiness, industrial policies, and usage needs.

Akitoshi Takemura, Regional CEO of Toyota Motor Corporation, commented: “As our Chairman Akio Toyoda has said, Toyota believes that ‘carbon is the enemy.’ Our Multiple Pathway approach provides an excellent fit with the drive to achieve carbon neutrality in Saudi Arabia, where diversifications across multiple sectors including the country’s energy resource strategy are underway in line with the objectives of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.”

Takemura continued: “Toyota, together with SAMF and Abdul Latif Jameel Motors, supports these goals not only by providing cars to motorsports enthusiasts, but also by establishing communities where car lovers can gather and tomorrow’s talents can grow. We remain committed to shaping a more sustainable tomorrow fueled by our passion for developing ‘ever-better cars’ through motorsports that are fun to drive, while at the same time focusing on sustainable mobility to ensure that no one is left behind.”

Abdul Latif Jameel Motors has worked together with Toyota Motor Corporation since 1955 to deliver a premium automotive ownership experience and world-class aftersales services in Saudi Arabia. Leveraging decades of expertise across the mobility value chain, Abdul Latif Jameel Motors remains committed to continually enhancing its products and services to meet the evolving needs of customers across the Kingdom.

About Abdul Latif Jameel Motors

Abdul Latif Jameel Motors was established in 1955 in Saudi Arabia. It was appointed as an authorized distributor for Toyota in the same year and Lexus in 1989 and has since established a presence across the Middle East, Far East, Africa, and Europe, delivering the best-in-class experience in distribution and aftersales service. Guided by the ‘guest first’ approach and Kaizen philosophy, Abdul Latif Jameel Motors is dedicated to establishing itself as the preferred mobility partner, meeting the evolving needs of the Kingdom and its people.

For more information, please visit alj.com.

