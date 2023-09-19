Announcing the GR Saudi Team establishes Saudi Arabia as a global hub for motorsports in line with Vision 2030

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia: Abdul Latif Jameel Motors, an authorized distributor of Toyota vehicles in Saudi Arabia for nearly 70 years, and the Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation (SAMF) have proudly unveiled the Gazoo Racing (GR) Saudi Team who will participate in the current season of the esteemed Saudi Toyota Championship.

Held at Hussein Jameel Hall in Jeddah, the event was attended by members of Abdul Latif Jameel Motors and senior management, representatives from SAMF and the Ministry of Sports, and prominent Saudi racers Yazeed Al Rajhi and Dania Akeel. In addition to announcing the team, the GR team vehicles were unveiled with the new GR Saudi team branding (Yaris GR, GR 86, and Supra).

Sponsored by Abdul Latif Jameel Motors, the team comprises 4 male drivers, Hamza Bakhashab, Abdullah Kabbani, Mahmoud Abed, Yousef Bahuwirth, and one female driver, Reem Alabood, who topped the list of female participants at the recently launched GR Saudi Driving School. The team will potentially compete in the Autocross, Drift, and Time Attack disciplines at the upcoming event taking place in Alahsa between 28-30 September.

His Royal Highness Prince Khalid Bin Sultan Al-Abdullah Al-Faisal, Chairman of the Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation, said: “The path to excellence begins with investing in our youth. In line with Vision 2030, initiatives like the GR Saudi Driving School and subsequent launch of the GR Saudi Team strengthens the Kingdom’s position as a global hub for motorsports. We are honored to be part of this transformative journey, providing aspiring drivers with unparalleled opportunities. Through our efforts, we are not only nurturing the next generation of motorsports champions but also fostering a culture of determination and success. We look forward to witnessing the continued growth and success of Saudi talent on both local and global stages.”

The winners were selected following a rigorous training and assessment program that took place at the GR Saudi Driving School at Jeddah Corniche Circuit. As part of the program, the 5 drivers were coached by Abdullah Bakhashab, Paul Spooner, and Hatim Natto. Their collective wealth of knowledge helped unlock these winners’ potential by becoming the first members of the GR Saudi Team.

Hassan Jameel, Chairman of the Board of Managers of Abdul Latif Jameel Motors, said: "In collaboration with SAMF, we are thrilled to announce the GR Saudi Team. This initiative reflects our unwavering dedication to Saudi Arabian motorsports and the next generation of Saudi drivers. By mobilizing the power of strategic partnerships to identify and nurture exceptional talent, the collaboration is proactively contributing to Vision 2030’s ‘Quality of Life’ program. We are proud to have laid the foundations for success, as these athletes go from talented drivers to motorsports champions.”

At the heart of this initiative lies the belief that motorsports not only create champions but also inspires role models. The GR Saudi Team marks a significant milestone in Abdul Latif Jameel Motors' enduring commitment to the world of motorsports, with a legacy that spans 26 years.

The winners from the GR Saudi Driving School, whose determination, resilience, and success earned them their spots in the GR Saudi Team, represent the very essence of Saudi Arabian talent. Their stories will inspire the youth of the Kingdom, especially those trying to forge a path in the world of motorsports.

About Abdul Latif Jameel Motors

Abdul Latif Jameel Motors was established in 1955 in Saudi Arabia. It was appointed as an authorized distributor for Toyota in the same year and Lexus in 1989 and has since established a presence across the Middle East, Far East, Africa, and Europe, delivering the best-in-class experience in distribution and aftersales service. Guided by the ‘guest first’ approach and Kaizen philosophy, Abdul Latif Jameel Motors is dedicated to establishing itself as the preferred mobility partner, meeting the evolving needs of the Kingdom and its people.

For more information, please visit alj.com. and Toyota.com.sa

