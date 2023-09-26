On September 22nd, 2023, ABC unveiled its brand new 'Shop-in-Shop' concept, promising a dynamic and immersive retail experience for all fashion enthusiasts. The unveiling of the concept store took place in the presence of prominent fashion influencers, local media outlets, as well as our valued ABC customers! The event was a roaring hit, packed with trend-setters and tastemakers, drumming up excitement for the upcoming Fall/Winter collection launch.

At the newly renovated women’s department store at ABC Dbayeh L2, a new fashion destination has been curated where all your favourite brands can be found, grouped together seamlessly in one place. Each renowned brand will take over a space within the ‘Shop-in-Shop’, offering shoppers an intimate and engaging environment that captures the unique essence of any individual. Customers can freely explore brands like Pinko, Liu jo, Patrizia Pepe, Chiara Ferragni, Versace Jeans Couture, and Just Cavalli in a fresh new space designed exclusively for style-seekers to delight in the latest fashion trends and looks.

Amidst this exciting debut, the ABC Department Store also presented an exclusive preview of the highly anticipated NOW Fall/Winter Collection! This line embodies the spirit of the present moment, celebrating life, vibrancy, and individuality. The NOW collection exudes boldness, brightness, and a daring palette of colours that radiate energy. These captivating pieces combine attitude with elegance, whereby customers make a striking statement while remaining sophisticatedly chic.

