ABB's air-insulated (AIS) medium-voltage (MV) switchgear, UniGear ZS1, 500mm panel version, is set to make its debut at ADIPEC 2023, offering a game-changing solution for industries with space constraints.

ABB will showcase a range of innovative energy management and asset health management solutions at ADIPEC 2023 reflecting the commitment to smart, safe, reliable and sustainable technology.

Abu Dhabi: ABB, a pioneering technology leader, will unveil the 500 mm panel version of the UniGear ZS1, its latest in air-insulated medium-voltage switchgear technology, at the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (ADIPEC) 2023. The event will be hosted by the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) in Abu Dhabi, UAE, from October 2 to 5, 2023.

ABB's comprehensive and sustainable switchgear with asset health solution will be on display at the company's stand, 3110, in Hall 3. In addition to the switchgear, ABB will present various other innovative solutions, including its Electric Vehicle Charger. UniGear ZS1 is an industry-leading solution that addresses the critical challenges facing industries such as oil and gas, refineries, utilities, and high-rise buildings.

This 500mm panel version of ABB’s latest AIS MV switchgear with VD4 circuit breaker and asset health monitoring solutions represents a significant leap forward for high-reliability level, quality and sustainability. The challenges that the narrowest version of UniGear ZS1 can help address include improving energy efficiency, reducing carbon emissions, and enhancing safety. This switchgear is a testament to ABB's commitment to pushing the boundaries of what's possible in the industry.

According to Karol Majer, Global Product Group Manager, UniGear at ABB, "The 500 mm version of the UniGear ZS1 is a result of our unwavering commitment to delivering innovative solutions that have a real impact on our customers. The product reflects our passion for sustainable engineering and our focus on supporting decarbonization and emission reduction in existing industries. We are excited to showcase this innovative solution at ADIPEC 2023."

This version of the switchgear has a narrow design, providing an attractive solution for space-constrained environments, enabling efficient and environmentally responsible energy distribution and management. The switchgear incorporates cutting-edge thermoplastic components instead of traditional, non-recyclable composite insulation materials. This strategic choice not only reduces the product's environmental footprint but also aligns seamlessly with ABB's overarching mission to minimize the environmental impact of its offerings.

The new 500 mm version of UniGear ZS1 raises the bar for safety with its innovative design and carefully selected material mix. The narrow panel design results in a shorter overall switchgear length and reduced weight, giving higher flexibility in switchgear replacement for old buildings with increased power demand. Significantly, these safety enhancements do not compromise reliability or quality, making UniGear ZS1 a trusted choice for industries prioritizing operational safety.

Reflecting on ABB's participation at ADIPEC 2023, Murad Nazar, Vice President of Electrification Distribution Solution at ABB, expressed, "Our presence at ADIPEC underscores our commitment to meeting energy demands while propelling the global energy transition. Innovation with real impact is what we champion, and the latest version of the UniGear ZS1 is a prime testament. We are keen to support the UAE and the broader region in their ambitious climate goals, especially in alignment with the 2050 strategy."

