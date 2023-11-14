Dubai, UAE:– Aark Developers, a Dubai-based real estate developer, has announced ambitious plans to launch prestigious residential and hospitality projects worth over AED 4 billion across prime locations in the UAE over the next four months.

The company's robust project pipeline includes upscale apartment complexes in the thriving districts of Arjan and Dubailand, as well as a landmark development on Al-Marjan Island.

The company’s upcoming project, Aark Residences, offers 100 elegantly designed 1 and 2 BHK apartments in Dubailand starting from AED 680,000 complemented by a 3-year post-handover payment plan. With an expected completion date of October 2024, the development is set to offer coveted amenities including a roof-top infinity pool, modern fitness center, and children's play area, all nestled within a self-sufficient community.

The timely completion, along with Dubai’s increasing influx of expatriate residents looking for options, makes Aark Residences a lucrative prospect for investors seeking near ready properties with strong potential returns. For end-users, Aark Residences provides an opportunity to own an exceptional home in a thriving neighborhood.

Following Aark Residences, the company will launch additional luxury apartment projects in Arjan and Dubailand, adding 232 additional units to the area, catering to the increasing appetite for upscale living spaces in two of Dubai's most dynamic districts.

"In the canvas of Dubai's dynamic skyline, we paint our vision of luxury living. Our projects are more than structures; they are the embodiment of innovation and exclusivity, designed to match the pace of this city's ambition," said Mr. Rahul Kumar Gupta, Chairman of Aark Developers.

He added that Aark has also appointed Deca Properties as the exclusive marketing partner for Aark Residences. The company brings a wealth of expertise to the table and a global network of over 2500 partners across the UK, US, France, Russia, China, India, and South Africa.

“Deca’s proven track record and deep local market knowledge are certain to accelerate sales and expand our outreach, whilst strengthening Aark Developers' regional presence,” added Mr. Gupta.

Launching in the first quarter of 2024, Aark Developers' signature project on Al-Marjan Island is set to redefine opulence with a total development spanning 1.7 million square feet, including luxurious branded residences adjacent to the Wynn Casino. Designed by the esteemed Japanese architectural firm Nikken Sekkei, globally renowned for creating iconic buildings like One Za'abeel in Dubai, it will seamlessly blend Middle Eastern and Japanese design elements, offering an unmatched mix of luxury, wellness, and tranquility against the backdrop of the Arabian Gulf.

-Ends-

About Aark Developers

Aark Developers, headquartered in Dubai, specializes in creating premier luxury properties, including residences, hotels, and commercial spaces throughout the UAE. The company, founded by the seasoned Mr. Rahul Kumar Gupta, capitalizes on his extensive experience in the real estate sectors of India and the UAE to deliver projects that stand out for their strategic development and timely execution.

Under his leadership, the company has successfully completed the impressive Gardenia Livings in Dubai in partnership with Safe Developers. Aark Developers is also expanding its footprint to Al Marjan Island in Ras Al Khaimah with an upcoming luxury branded residences next to the Wynn Casino.

With a robust portfolio of projects valued at over AED 4 billion set to launch in the coming four months, Aark Developers is on a steadfast path to redefine luxury living in the UAE, focusing on comprehensive developments that enhance and uplift the living experience.

Contact Information:

Bay Square 13, Office 406 & 407, Business Bay, Dubai

https://www.aarkdevelopers.com

About Deca

Deca Properties is a development management company on a mission to deliver exceptional real estate projects. With more than 28 years of collective experience, the team at Deca is known for innovative designs, quality construction, and a commitment to sustainability.

With a vast network spanning key regions across the globe, Deca has cultivated partnerships with over 2500 trusted companies worldwide. These strategic alliances and market insights enable Deca to excel in diverse geographies while maintaining regional expertise. This extensive reach solidifies Deca as a trusted and influential name in the industry.

Deca Properties' global acumen, combined with its deep local knowledge, positions the company as an invaluable asset in the development management sector. A proven track record of successful collaborations and commitment to delivering outstanding results is their promise.

As a partner of choice, Deca Properties brings innovation, reliability, and a proven record of success to every real estate project. Whether it's master-planned communities or urban luxury residences, Deca helps to craft spaces that consistently surpass expectations.

Contact Information:

Grey Square Showroom 3, Main Umm Suqeim Road, Al Barsha 2, Dubai

https://www.deca-properties.com