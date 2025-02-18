Doha – Qatar: Aamal Company Q.P.S.C., one of the region’s leading diversified companies, is pleased to announce that its fully owned subsidiary, Aamal Trading & Distribution, an official distributor of Bridgestone tyres in Qatar, has been awarded the Global Award for the ‘Solutions and after Sales Services’ among all distributors at the global level.

This prestigious recognition acknowledges Aamal Trading & Distribution as the most active user of the INSTA (In-Service Tyre Analysis) tool within the Bridgestone "Toolbox" platform for the year 2024. INSTA is a key feature of Bridgestone's Solutions business segment, delivered through its innovative digital application, “Toolbox”. The award underscores Aamal Trading & Distribution’s commitment to providing exceptional service and expertise to its customers in Qatar, ensuring the highest level of performance and safety in tyre solutions.

On this occasion, Mr. Rashid bin Ali Al Mansoori, CEO of Aamal Company, commented: "We are proud of Aamal Trading & Distribution’s achievement in receiving this esteemed Global Award from Bridgestone. This recognition highlights our team's unwavering dedication to excellence in the tyre sector and reinforces our position as a leader in providing advanced solutions and after-sales services. Our partnership with Bridgestone is a testament to the strength of our shared values of innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction."

Mr. Sherif Shehata, Executive Director of the Trade sector of Aamal Company, added: “Being recognized as the most active INSTA user globally is a great honor for our team. The success of our partnership with Bridgestone reflects our commitment to enhancing our customers’ experience through cutting-edge technology and expert services. This award is a reflection of the hard work and dedication of our employees, and we look forward to continuing to deliver innovative solutions to our customers across Qatar."

Aamal Trading & Distribution has consistently demonstrated its leadership in the Qatari market by embracing digital solutions to improve tyre management and maintenance services. The INSTA feature within Bridgestone's Toolbox platform has been instrumental in helping the company provide valuable insights to its customers, ensuring optimal tyre performance and extending the lifespan of vehicles across Qatar.

About Aamal Company Q.P.S.C.

Aamal is one of the Gulf region’s most diversified conglomerates and has been listed on the Qatar Stock Exchange since December 2007. As at 13 February 2025, the Company had a market capitalisation of QAR 5.85 bn (US$ 1.6 bn).

Aamal’s operations are widely diversified and comprise 32 active business units (subsidiaries and joint ventures) with market leading positions in the key industrial, retail, property, managed services, and medical equipment and pharmaceutical sectors, thereby offering investors a high quality and balanced exposure to Qatar’s wider economic growth and development.

For further information on Aamal Company, please refer to the corporate website: www.aamal.qa

Further Enquiries

Laura Ackel – Corporate Communications Specialist

E : laura.ackel@aamal.com.qa

About Aamal Trading & Distribution:

Aamal Trading and Distribution has been an official distributor in Qatar of Bridgestone tyres since 1971 and a distributor of “TotalEnergies” oil and lubricant products since 1990. The company is also involved in the supply and installation of all types of tyres.

Aamal Trading and Distribution has several support services such as ‘Total Tyre Care’, a solution-based business offering after sales services, ‘Dial a Tyre’, offering customers roadside assistance and servicing, and ‘Truck Assist Van’, a fully loaded package of professional and skilled mobile services for truck tyres at the customer’s doorstep.