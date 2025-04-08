Doha – Qatar: Ebn Sina Medical, a subsidiary of Aamal Company Q.P.S.C. and a leading supplier of pharmaceutical, hospital, and healthcare products in Qatar, has signed a strategic partnership with BeiGene, a global oncology company. The signing ceremony was attended by Aamal’s CEO, Mr. Rashid bin Ali Al Mansoori, General Manager of Ebn Sina Medical, Dr. Essam Faragalla, and BeiGene’s Mohammed Al-Kapany, General Manger, Middle East and North Africa Region.

Under this agreement, Ebn Sina Medical will serve as the local partner and distributor for BeiGene’s range of oncology medicines, enhancing the availability of innovative oncology treatments in Qatar. This collaboration reflects Ebn Sina Medical's commitment to delivering high-quality medicinal products to the local market, benefiting healthcare providers and patients alike.

Aamal Company CEO, Mr. Rashid bin Ali Al Mansoori, stated: "This collaboration strengthens Qatar’s medical sector by improving patient access to the latest oncology treatments. Ebn Sina Medical’s strong market position makes it a trusted partner for renowned global pharmaceutical companies like BeiGene. I look forward to seeing the positive impact this partnership will have on healthcare in Qatar."

Mr. Essam Faragalla, General Manager of Ebn Sina Medical, added: "Partnering with BeiGene marks an important step in expanding access to advanced oncology treatments in Qatar. Our goal is to support healthcare professionals with the tools they need to improve patient care. Through strategic collaborations like this, we continue to strengthen the healthcare system and enhance treatment options for patients facing complex health challenges."

This strategic alliance aligns with Ebn Sina Medical’s mission to enhance patient care by providing access to world-class medicinal products and supporting the evolving needs of Qatar’s healthcare sector.

Mohammed Al-Kapany, General Manager, Middle East and North Africa Region at BeiGene, commented: At BeiGene, we are committed to expanding access to innovative and affordable cancer treatments for more patients around the world. This partnership with Ebn Sina Medical reflects our shared goal of improving outcomes for people living with cancer in Qatar. Together, we’re working to ensure that patients and healthcare providers have access to the high-quality therapies they need — where and when they need them.”

About Ebn Sina Medical:

Ebn Sina Medical is a leading supplier of pharmaceutical supplies, hospital supplies, and health products to consumers in Qatar, with contracts with more than 70 leading international healthcare manufacturers from more than 20 countries. Healthcare manufacturers include AstraZeneca, Novo Nordisk, Sanofi, B-Brown, and Knox.

Ebn Sina Medical also operates a chain of pharmacies bearing the name Ebn Sina Pharmacy and three-Foot Care Centers. Ebn Sina Medical has successfully established several strategic partnerships with suppliers, which has enabled the company to diversify its service offering in terms of generic and biosynthetic drugs. These partnerships include Novartis Pharma, Roche and many others.

Ebn Sina Medical continues to innovate and drive efficiency installing a robot at its warehouse to enable drugs to be handled quickly and accurately.

About Aamal Company Q.P.S.C

Aamal is one of the region’s most diversified companies and has been listed on the Qatar Stock Exchange since December 2007. As of 6 April 2025, the Company had a market capitalization of QAR 5.23 bn (US$ 1.44 bn).

Aamal’s operations are widely diversified and comprise 32 active business units (subsidiaries and joint ventures) with market leading positions in the key industrial, retail, property, managed services, and medical equipment and pharmaceutical sectors, thereby offering investors a high quality and balanced exposure to Qatar’s wider economic growth and development.

For further information on Aamal Company, please refer to the corporate website: http://www.aamal.qa

About BeiGene:

BeiGene, which plans to change its name to BeOne Medicines Ltd., is a global oncology company that is discovering and developing innovative treatments that are more affordable and accessible to cancer patients worldwide. With a broad portfolio, we are expediting development of our diverse pipeline of novel therapeutics through our internal capabilities and collaborations. We are committed to radically improving access to medicines for far more patients who need them. Our growing global team of more than 11,000 colleagues spans six continents. To learn more about BeiGene, please visit www.beigene.com.

Contact Aamal Company:

Laura Ackel

Corporate Communications Specialist

Email: laura.ackel@aamal.qa

Contact BeiGene:

Louise Carter

Executive Director, Corporate Affairs – JAPAC & New Markets

Email: louise.carter@beigene.com