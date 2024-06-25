Dubai, UAE - Arabian Automobile Company (AAC), the official distributor of Nissan, Infiniti and Renault in Dubai, Sharjah and Northern Emirates, has launched its latest fleet offering, "Lead Every Mile with Nissan" which will be running for two months tailored to the increasing demand for SUVs among fleet customers in the UAE.

This strategic venture focuses on Nissan's SUV range, including the X-Trail, X-Terra, and Pathfinder, and is designed to address the specific needs of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in the region.

The comprehensive package includes a 5-year warranty and a 4-year service plan across select Nissan models. These terms are designed to provide long-term value and reliability, crucial factors for businesses managing extensive vehicle fleets.

AAC Nissan's offering aligns with market trends and capitalizes on the rising preference for larger vehicles; moreover, the two-month duration period aims to boost awareness and consideration among key corporate accounts, government entities, and other fleet businesses and start-ups.

"AAC Nissan recognizes the evolving landscape of fleet business and the growing purchasing power is a strategic move to provide these businesses with tailored solutions that meet their operational needs and enhance their fleet efficiency, moreover this approach aligns with AAC’s customers first policies, offering tailored business solutions to support their endeavors."

For more information about ‘Lead Every Mile with Nissan’ fleet campaign, please visit your nearest Nissan of Arabian Automobiles showroom across Dubai, Sharjah and the Northern Emirates, the official local Nissan website nissan-dubai.com, or contact 800-NISSAN (800-647726)​​​​​​.

