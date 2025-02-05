A1RWATER’s on-site bottling facility at the Fairmont Bab Al Bahr has generated 704,846 litres of water from the air and prevented more than 8.4 tonnes of plastic waste from entering the hotel since 2023

The partnership has also saved landfills and oceans from over 1.4 million single-use (500 ml) plastic bottles while mitigating 116.3 metric tonnes of carbon emissions to align with UAE Net Zero 2050

World Bank data forecasts the amount of water available per capital in MENA will fall below the absolute water scarcity threshold of 500 cubic meters per person by 2030

Dubai, UAE – A1RWATER, a global leader in atmospheric water generation (AWG), has reached a significant milestone in its partnership with Fairmont Bab Al Bahr, generating 704,846 litres of water from the air since 2023. Together, A1RWATER and Fairmont Bab Al Bahr have made significant strides in reducing plastic waste and lowering the hotel’s carbon footprint, eliminating the production of 1,409,692 single-use plastic water bottles (500 ml) and mitigating 116.3 metric tonnes of carbon emissions; aligning with key governmental initiatives including the UAE Circular Economy Policy and UAE Net Zero 2050.

Leveraging A1RWATER’s state-of-the-art technology, Fairmont Bab Al Bahr has effectively harnessed the moisture in the air to prevent 8,456 kilograms of plastic waste from entering the hotel, and ultimately the world’s landfills and oceans. These efforts are also contributing to a key global objective in the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs). A1RWATER's technology employs advanced HEPA filtration, UV, and carbon purification processes to ensure premium, mineralised drinking water without the waste associated with traditional groundwater extraction and reverse osmosis systems.

Alex Guy, Founder & CEO of A1RWATER, commented: “Our partnership with Fairmont Bab Al Bahr is a powerful testament to what is possible when innovation meets sustainability. By generating clean water directly from the atmosphere, we are not only addressing critical water scarcity challenges in MENA but also championing a future free of single-use plastics and excess carbon. This collaboration reflects our unwavering commitment to advancing the UAE's leadership in sustainability, aligning with national initiatives like the UAE Net Zero 2050 strategy and global SDGs. At A1RWATER, we are proud to lead the charge in redefining how we source and consume water – because the time for transformative action is now.”

The collaboration is also timely given regional challenges around water scarcity. According to the World Bank, the MENA region is projected to face severe water shortages, with water availability falling below the critical threshold of 500 cubic meters per person per year by 2030[1]. With more water in the atmosphere than in rivers worldwide, A1RWATER’s cutting-edge air-to-water technology offers a sustainable solution to this looming crisis while also aligning itself with the UAE Water Security Strategy 2036 to help ensure sustainable access to water during both normal and emergency conditions.

Shamsudheen Thekkepattayil, Director of Environmental, Health & Safety at Fairmont Bab Al Bahr, Abu Dhabi added: “Sustainability has been at the heart of our operations. Working with A1RWATER has allowed us to take bold steps in reducing our environmental footprint while ensuring our guests enjoy the highest quality drinking water. This partnership exemplifies responsible luxury hospitality and demonstrates our alignment with the UAE’s vision for a greener, more sustainable future.”

A1RWATER’s contributions to the UAE extend beyond hospitality. To date, the company has generated over 3.6 million litres of water for schools, hotels, private companies, government offices, and Dubai Metro stations. These efforts have replaced more than 7.2 million single-use plastic bottles and mitigated 555 metric tonnes of CO2 emissions, underscoring the brand’s commitment to environmental stewardship.

