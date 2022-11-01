Riyadh, KSA – Tourism indicators are currently very positive! The peak season in Mauritius kicked off on 1st October and is shaping up well. “It has been a very positive start and the peak season looks highly promising,” says the Director of MTPA, Arvind Bundhun.

For the end-of-year holidays, the first test of the attractiveness of the destination is historically the high occupancy rates recorded by hotels and tourist accommodations.

“We have seen an interesting rebound after the pandemic with a number of our markets growing faster than two years ago. This is proof that Mauritius has retained its strong appeal and that our strategy has been a success,” adds Arvind Bundhun.

Mauritius has welcomed around 740,000 tourists from January to October. The authorities are confident in achieving the milestone of one million visitors by the end of 2022.

The Director of MTPA is pleased with the bullish sentiment that infuses the peak tourist season and points out that it is the outcome of a collective effort of the public and private sectors. “I would like to take this opportunity to thank the Government authorities, all our local and foreign partners, the media and the entire tourism value chain, who have done their utmost to support Mauritius.”

