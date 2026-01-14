Doha, Qatar — A-typical Ventures announces its investment in Governata, a Riyadh-headquartered B2B data governance platform that enables enterprises and government entities to comply with national data regulations while transforming compliance into actionable intelligence and enabling institutional AI adoption. The $4 million Seed round also includes participation from Sanabil Accelerator by 500 Global, Joa Capital, Sadu Capital, Plus VC, abtal.vc, Hyperscope Ventures, and Plug and Play.

Launched in 2025 by Djamal Mohand, Jehad Senan, and Khalid Almudayfir, Governata brings together deep operational expertise, data governance experience, and government sector access. CEO Djamal Mohand previously held leadership roles at Foodics, Kitopi, Rocket Internet KSA, and Jenny KSA. COO Jehad Senan brings over 20 years of data governance and analytics experience from Deloitte and PwC Middle East. Cofounder Khalid Almudayfir has over a decade of experience in data governance and AI, including roles at the Saudi Ministry of Health.

"Governata is addressing a structural gap in how organizations manage and govern their data. Data governance is foundational infrastructure for the AI era. Governata is not just helping organizations achieve compliance – they are building the trusted data layer that will enable smarter decision-making across sectors. We see significant potential for the platform to scale across the Middle East as similar regulatory frameworks take shape," said Alina Truhina, Managing Partner at A-typical Ventures, adding: "What impressed us is how the team has built a truly localized solution that can meet the specific needs of government entities and enterprises in the Kingdom."

The round will support Governata's growth, including team expansion, advancement of AI-driven capabilities, and broader market reach across Saudi Arabia and the region.

About Governata

Launched in 2025, Governata is Saudi Arabia’s first enterprise data-management platform that provides AI-driven solutions in data governance and decision-making for both the public and private sectors. It is the first and only Saudi-made Arabic solution that allows local entities to comply with the government's data regulations, as it is built to align with the requirements of the National Data Management Office (NDMO), National Data Index (NDI) and Personal Data Protection Law (PDPL) by The Saudi Data & AI Authority (SDAIA). It also enables firms to monitor compliance as well as protect and classify data, thereby seamlessly streamlining the construction of a solid data foundation within the complex data governance landscape and preparing organisations for appropriate Generative AI adoption.

The platform also has global aspirations and has plans to release new products on top of its foundational data governance software, including a unified AI-driven enterprise decision-making platform for the MENA region.

For more information, visit governata.com

About A-typical Ventures

A-typical Ventures is an early-stage venture capital fund backing exceptional founders from pre-seed through Series A across the Middle East. As part of UTOPIA’s integrated venture platform, A-typical Ventures combines capital and AI-native venture building through The Studio to remove friction from company creation and regional scaling. Rooted in the Global South, the fund pairs deep regional connectivity with global venture expertise, enabling founders to build faster, scale across markets, and focus on solving real, high-impact problems.

For more information, visit a-typicalventures.com