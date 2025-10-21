UAE - MSC Cruises is shining a spotlight on its award-winning MSC Yacht Club as it returns to the Gulf for the 2025/26 season. Known as the ‘ship within a ship,’ MSC Yacht Club offers a private sanctuary of luxury and personalised service, setting it apart from both the traditional cruise experience and the wider MSC Cruises offering.

Positioned as MSC Cruises’ most exclusive product, MSC Yacht Club blends the intimacy of a boutique hotel with access to the full facilities of a modern cruise ship. Guests enjoy spacious suites with enhanced amenities, 24-hour butler and concierge service, priority embarkation and disembarkation, and private key-card access to exclusive venues. These include the Top Sail Lounge with panoramic views, a dedicated restaurant, and a secluded sundeck with pool and whirlpool.

“MSC Yacht Club is designed for travellers who value privacy and elevated service, while still enjoying the breadth of experiences offered across a large ship,” said Angelo Capurro, Global Executive Director, MSC Cruises. “With its return to the GCC, regional guests can embark on 7-night cruises directly from Dubai and enjoy a seamless balance of refined exclusivity and world-class discovery.”

7-Night GCC Itineraries

The 2025/26 Gulf season will offer 7-night itineraries departing from Dubai, with scheduled stops in Abu Dhabi, Sir Bani Yas Island, Doha, and Bahrain. The programme includes access to major regional attractions such as the Louvre Abu Dhabi and Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, the wildlife reserve on Sir Bani Yas Island, Doha’s Souq Waqif and modern skyline, and Bahrain’s historic forts and pearl diving sites.

Elevated F&B Experiences

MSC Yacht Club also delivers a distinct food and beverage programme, with dining and lounge options available exclusively to its guests. The Yacht Club restaurant serves a refined menu that changes daily, combining international favourites with regional flavours, paired with an extensive selection of premium beverages included in the experience. In the Top Sail Lounge, guests can enjoy afternoon tea, cocktails prepared by expert mixologists, and light bites throughout the day, all in a private setting with panoramic sea views. The private sundeck further enhances the experience, offering poolside service and à la carte snacks.

Yacht Club guests also retain full access to the ship’s wider dining and entertainment options, allowing them to enjoy speciality restaurants, international cuisine, and vibrant nightlife, before returning to the privacy and comfort of the Yacht Club.

The MSC Yacht Club Difference

What makes MSC Yacht Club unique is the combination of exclusivity and choice. Guests can retreat into a private, all-inclusive environment with dedicated service, yet still explore the full array of facilities onboard, from Broadway-style entertainment and family activities to spa treatments and fitness centres. This flexibility ensures a cruise experience tailored to every individual’s pace and preference.

The return of MSC Yacht Club to the GCC underscores MSC Cruises’ commitment to offering regional travellers elevated journeys that combine sophistication, service, and discovery.

About MSC Cruises

Headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, the privately-owned MSC Cruises is the world’s third largest cruise line and the market leader in Europe with a strong and growing presence in North America.

A global cruise brand with 23 modern ships offering cruises across five continents, guests can visit more than 100 countries worldwide with more than 300 destinations, making unforgettable memories and enjoying the finest hospitality.