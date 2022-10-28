Abu Dhabi, October 28, 2022:Reportage Properties, the leading real estate developer in the UAE, is organizing a special sales day at the Sofitel Abu Dhabi Corniche, next Sunday, October 30.

The developer make amazing special offers on some of the their projects in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, including a 10% discount, 10% down payment, and 1% monthly installments until handing over.

The "Reportage Properties" portfolio includes 18 projects that provide more than 8,000 housing units, including 17 projects in the UAE, containing about 7,000 housing units within the most important investment sites in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, in addition to the "Montenapoleone" project in Egypt, the first phase of which provides 1,309 apartments and townhouses.

"We continue our outstanding performance in the real estate market, which was recently reflected in winning three awards within the Arab Real Estate Awards 2022-2023, in the Arab World and African, which is one of the most important awards in the region and affiliated to the International Real Estate Awards," said CEO Islam Ahmad Suleiman.

He stressed their interest to organize many sales events, which include special offers, that meet the requirements of various segments of buyers. That is reflected clearly in the company's continued strong performance and sales in all projects.

The list of Reportage Properties projects in Abu Dhabi includes the "Al Raha Lofts 1" , which provides 164 housing units, and "Al Raha Lofts 2", which adds 110 housing units, within the Al Raha Beach area.

In Masdar City in Abu Dhabi, the “Oasis Residence 1” project is under development and provides 612 apartments, and “Oasis Residence 2” includes about 304 housing units, as well as “The Gate”, which adds 463 apartments. The company also recently launched the “Plaza” project in Masdar City in Abu Dhabi, which consists of 348 housing units, as well as the "Leonardo Residence", which was delivered about two years ago, and includes 177 apartments.

On Al Maryah Island, Reportage is developing the Al Maryah Vista project, which provides 786 housing units, next to Al Maryah Vista 2, which will include 588 new housing units. On Yas Island, the Diva project is being developed to provide 736 residential units, as well as the Perla 1 project, which includes 190 housing units, in addition to "Perla 2", which adds 115 new housing units.

Reportage Properties' list of projects in Dubai includes the "Alexis Tower" on Sheikh Zayed Road in the Downtown Jebel Ali area, which provides 378 luxury housing units, and the "Rukan" tower, in the "Dubailand" area, which is being developed in cooperation with "Continental Investment", which provides about 488 housing units. There is also "Rukan Lofts 1", which includes about 349 residential villas, and "Rakan Lofts 2", which provides about 755 villas, in addition to the "Verdana" project, located within the Dubai Investments Park, which provides 305 townhouse units.

In Egypt, "Reportage Properties" launched the "Montenapoleone" project last year, which will include 5,500 housing units, as the first phase provides 1,309 apartments and townhouses.

