Dubai, United Arab Emirates: - SMC and Omada group signed a strategic partnership for ad-tech and digital advertising sales.

Omada, the leading performance-based digital marketing and e-commerce group, signed a strategic and exclusive partnership with the most prominent media arm in the Middle East, SMC. This partnership will enable both companies to collaborate on marketing and managing digital advertising sales and native solutions to propel the growth of SMC.

By combining Omada’s strategically assembled suite of ad-tech solutions, such as Gecko - a native advertising engine - with SMC’s audience, publishers will experience an increase in engagement and readership, and establish new revenue streams. Additionally, SMC will act as an exclusive representative for INK Worldwide, a network of publishers offering brands different audiences that want to reach and engage within the MENA region, such as Zawya, ET bilarabi, Ounousa, Sohati, and many more.

“Omada is on a mission to collaborate with partners who understand the full potential of publisher ad-tech. We are honored to sign a strategic partnership with the most prominent media commercial arm for the Middle East, SMC. Their understanding of the digital ecosystem and the need to perpetually grow their tech stack makes our partnership stronger. Our collaboration will drive strategic and sustainable growth”, explains Patrick Samaha, the CEO, and Co-founder of Omada group of companies.

“SMC is continuously looking for new opportunities and growth,” says Mr. Khaled Waleed Al-Khudair, the CEO of SMC. “This partnership would open new horizons for clients and publishers in the media and advertising industry to use modern digital solutions or MarTech services provided by SMC. Digital advertising is continuously changing; our goal is to stay ahead and utilize new tech tools to serve our partners and develop this sector.”

About SMC

SMC is a leading Saudi media company in the advertising industry, sales and marketing solutions offering the latest innovative advertising opportunities across various platforms in the MENA region. SMC represents advertising sales representation, marketing & content acquisition and production consultancy for Saudi Broadcast Authority TV, Radio, Digital & Social Channels. SMC is also responsible for advertising sales representation & rights management for Mrsool Park and the advertising sales representation for Rotana Audio Visual. SMC added the exclusive advertising sales representation of SRMG’s media portfolio that includes more than 30 Tier-1 media titles and outlets.

For more information about SMC, please contact: info@smc.me

About Omada

Omada builds thriving connections between brands and customers. With e-Commerce, Media, and Technology as its core; optimizes audience tracking to make smarter business decisions while ensuring brand safety for publishers and advertisers alike. Our offerings go wider also towards catering new advertising solutions such as native and stories, Ad tech support and monetization.

For more information: info@omada.ae