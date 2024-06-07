Canada: The Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA) today showcases a more competitive, safer and more sustainable future for the FIA Formula One World Championship with the presentation of the much anticipated technical regulations that will define the sport from 2026 onwards.



Developed in consultation with the FIA Formula 1 Technical Working Groups, and formulated in collaboration with Formula 1, the sport’s 10 teams, OEMs and power unit manufacturers, outline details of the new regulations were revealed in Montréal ahead of this weekend’s 2024 FIA Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix. The 2026 regulations are now set to be officially ratified by the World Motor Sport Council on June 28.



FIA President Mohamed Ben Sulayem said: “Today, the FIA is defining a hugely exciting future for the pinnacle of motorsport with the launch of a comprehensive new set of regulations for the 2026 FIA Formula One World Championship and beyond.



“Following the publication of 2026 Power Unit Regulations two years ago we have taken the opportunity to redefine the chassis regulations to match the energy requirement of the new power units. Collaborating with our partners at Formula 1 and with the assistance of the sport’s 10 teams and all our stakeholders this represents a unique revision that will ensure our premier championship is even more relevant to what is happening in the world.



“The Power Unit Regulations have already resulted in a record number of PU manufacturers committing to the sport. And now, in tandem with chassis regulations that provide for lighter, more agile cars featuring innovative aerodynamic solutions, we have created a set of regulations designed to not only improve racing but also to make the championship even more attractive to PU manufacturers, OEMs and existing competitors. The key features of the 2026 F1 Regulations are advanced, sustainability technology and safety. Our aim, together with Formula 1, was to produce a car that was right for the future of the sport’s elite category. We believe we have achieved that goal.”

