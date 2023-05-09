Dubai, UAE: The newest addition to Dubai’s luxury residential scene is here in the form of The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Dubai, Business Bay. The property is located in the Dubai Water Canal district and is managed and serviced by one of the world's most distinguished brands synonymous with style, service, and elegance. The Residences have been created with buyers in mind and offer world-class facilities, cutting-edge conveniences, and a higher standard of living for visionaries, businesspeople, and global citizens alike. An eye-catching piece of architecture, it is a breath-taking landmark and a wonderful addition to the glittering Dubai skyline.

A one-of-its-kind legendary designed residential property, the design of the building artfully combines the traditional and contemporary in a beautifully balanced interplay of proportion and line, in a bright, open-plan layout. Developed as a project steeped in art, The Residences’ enlivened interiors are designed with captivating works in various media, including sculpture, painting, photography, and bas-relief. The homes promise enrichment and inspiring experiences, bringing a distinctly French flair and elegance to luxury living in Dubai.

MMA Projects, a multidisciplinary, multicultural architecture, and design firm founded in 1999 and based in Milan, led the project's architectural design. Rooted in the finest Italian design traditions, MMA Projects' team is driven by passion and united in a quest for beauty and the pursuit of excellence. The Residences have been designed to offer an ideal setting for residents to materialise their ambitions and truly achieve their goals.

Talking about his creative approach to the project, Marco Mangili, founder of MMA Projects, said, “We are inspired from the timeless classic architectural iconicism, translated into a complex facade, like the white smooth shaped surfaces characterized by the vertical bronze louvres and the stitching mesh on the outside. Architecturally, refined quality with immense attention to detail has been the focal design intent throughout and all the elements come beautifully together to make it what it is.”

The firm prides itself on using handcrafted and tailor-made pieces wherever possible. With an emphasis on the use of natural materials due to their tactile qualities along with their ability to endow a building with a sense of soul, MMA Projects is a step ahead of the competition when it comes to beautiful bespoke masterpieces. The firm represents a melting pot of creative minds who share the same vision, which is to give their customers something truly unique and breath-taking.

Anna Moussinet, a Paris-based designer with acknowledged expertise in the luxury hospitality sector, led the interior design. Moussinet creates tailored spaces that are dynamic and versatile, where attention to detail is utmost, and rounded forms and curves often prevail. The interiors exude luxury in a gracefully understated fashion, bringing softness and fluidity by a multitude of gentle, curved forms. The subtle palette is dominated by neutral tones punctuated by touches of Ritz-Carlton's memorable blue, paired with meticulous attention to detail and a dedication to craftsmanship, as witnessed by numerous bespoke elements throughout.

Highlighting her inspiration behind the sophisticated interiors, Moussinet said, “Elegant, artistic living remains at the heart of The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Dubai, Business Bay. We have designed the interiors to enhance lifestyles and take sophisticated entertaining to a new level. Its design imbues timelessness through curves and rounded edges that create a feeling of movement and gives a sense of a sweeping form across the sculpture. This design choice has given a lot of flow-like character and fluidity to the project and has turned out even better than envisioned.”

With a clean, soothing, and modernist palate, Owners can infuse their unique personality and have a private haven that offers a heightened sense of intimacy, tranquillity and well-being. A place where art is inexplicably linked with serenity, The Residences offer a wealth of inspiration to tap into.

Mohammed Khamas, Managing Director of Khamas Group commented on The Residences stating, “Through this partnership with both MMA Projects and Anna Moussinet we are bringing to Dubai something that has never been seen before. The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Dubai, Business Bayi, are both stunning in their design and practical and contemporary, making them the perfect place for people looking for a home that is truly unrivalled. As such a prominent brand globally, we are proud of our vision being realised with these residences and look forward to many more exciting projects like this in the future.”

The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Dubai, Business Bay are an oasis of sophistication, a dreamlike place to live where the hand of craftsmanship brings a human touch, and the art of entertaining is elevated to a new level. With a dedicated residential staff and concierge services here to cater to your every need, Owners will enjoy the gift of time.

This architectural masterpiece, managed and serviced by The Ritz-Carlton, is set to become the new standard in luxury living in Dubai, and a symbol of excellence in the residential property market.

Disclaimer:

The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Dubai, Business Bay are not owned, developed or sold by The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, L.L.C. or its affiliates (“Ritz-Carlton”). Khamas Group uses The Ritz-Carlton marks under a license from Ritz-Carlton, which has not confirmed the accuracy or any of the statements or representations made herein.