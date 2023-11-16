United Arab Emirates: Alma Health, the leading digital healthcare provider and specialized in chronic conditions, marks World Diabetes Day by introducing a series of corporate wellness events and a series of sessions addressing Diabetes Management led by the company’s Chief Medical Officer. World Diabetes Day serves as a global platform to raise awareness about diabetes and advocate for better care and prevention.

Diabetes, a widespread chronic condition in the GCC, demands specialized care and attention and Alma Health recognizes the unique challenges faced by individuals with diabetes. Alma Health's virtual consultations, conducted by licensed and in-house physicians, offer a convenient and efficient healthcare solution for diabetes management. The company’s fully-verticalized platform has redefined the approach to chronic care from automatic prescription renewals, home delivery of medications, and at-home lab tests. Alma Health offers these services to streamline and simplify the healthcare journey for individuals managing chronic conditions in the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia.

In a move to actively contribute to preventive healthcare, Alma Health is launching corporate wellness events and programs for Diabetes screenings as well as a series of in-person and virtual sessions on Diabetes Management led by Alma Health’s Chief Medical Officer - Dr. Asgad Hameed. Dr. Asgad will also be discussing ‘Icodic’ , a new insulin therapy, which will soon be accessible via the Alma Health mobile application. These events will be held at prominent locations and companies in the UAE and KSA. The initiative reflects Alma Health's commitment to fostering health-conscious communities.

According to Dr. Asgad, "World Diabetes Day holds profound significance for Alma Health as we continue our mission to transform the lives of those living with diabetes and other chronic conditions. Our goal is to create a world where managing health is intuitive, accessible, and empowering."

This World Diabetes Day, Alma Health invites individuals living with diabetes to explore its innovative digital healthcare platform, redefining chronic care with simplicity and effectiveness.

About Alma Health:

Alma Health is a direct-to-patient digital healthcare provider which was founded in May 2021, and initially launched in Abu Dhabi. The company is present in the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia. The platforms host services such as: virtual doctor consultations, automatic prescription renewals, home delivery of prescription medicines and at-home lab tests. The digital healthcare provider creates centralized healthcare through a seamlessly created easy-to-use app where users can fully manage their chronic condition needs. The company is backed by global and regional VCs such as e& capital and Global Founders Capital.

Press Contact - Middle East (Dubai)

Adnan Munawar

Empyre Communications

E adnan@empyrecommunications.com