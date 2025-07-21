Rowad Modern Engineering has announced the signing of a Cooperation Protocol with UK Export Finance (UKEF) at the British Embassy in Cairo. The signing was attended by Gareth Bayley, British Ambassador to Egypt; Eng. Mohamed Mahlab, CEO of Rowad Modern Engineering; and Mr. Mohamed Saad, Country Head for Egypt and Algeria at UK Export Finance (UKEF), representing Mr. Tim Reid, Chief Executive Officer of UKEF. Also in attendance were Eng. Yasser El-Saadany, Commercial Sector Director and General Manager of Rowad Modern Engineering’s branch in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia; Mr. Ahmed Shafik, Chief Financial Officer of the company; and Eng. Mostafa El-Saadany, Technical Sector Director of the company.

The protocol aims to strengthen strategic cooperation between the two parties to support innovation, quality, and long-term impact in development projects. It also opens the door for British exporters to contribute to development in Africa and the Middle East. and build strong trade relations between the Egypt and the UK, enabling access to innovative financing solutions for potential projects across the Middle East and Africa, and stimulating economic growth.

On this occasion, Eng. Mohamed Mahlab, CEO of Rowad Modern Engineering, expressed his satisfaction with the partnership, stating: “This Cooperation Protocol marks a significant strategic milestone that reflects our leadership in executing large-scale, complex projects both locally and regionally. It reinforces our position as a development partner capable of delivering practical, implementable financing solutions with a sustainable presence in the regional market.”



Mahlab added that the collaboration with UKEF reflects the company’s commitment to expanding international partnerships and supporting economic and social development efforts. He noted that the protocol paves the way for accessible financing opportunities for mega infrastructure and development projects in the Middle East and Africa, enhancing Rowad’s position as an internationally oriented Egyptian company and a trusted partner in sustainable development projects.

From his side, Mr. Mohamed Saad, Country Head of UKEF, commented: “We are pleased to partner with Rowad Modern Engineering, This partnership opens new horizons for expanding and strengthening trade relations between the UK and Egypt.”

Saad added that the protocol reflects UKEF’s commitment to supporting economic growth through flexible and innovative financing solutions. The agreement includes the exchange of relevant information, provision of technical and advisory support, and consultations tailored to each party’s needs.

The British Embassy played a key role in facilitating this cooperation by enabling communication between the two sides and providing a supportive diplomatic framework for developing effective economic partnerships. The embassy also plays an important role in promoting investment exchange between Egypt and the UK across various sectors, including priority areas such as infrastructure, green energy, and digital transformation.

Moreover, UKEF’s support aligns with its environmental, social, and human rights policies, as well as with OECD recommendations and guidelines.

The cooperation protocol between Rowad Modern Engineering and UKEF strengthens the economic partnership between Egypt and the UK. This renewed collaboration reflects both parties’ commitment to finding innovative financing solutions that support sustainable development and international trade, and reinforces Egypt’s role as a regional hub for high-value, large-scale projects.