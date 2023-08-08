Amman, Jordan: The Ministry of Youth, represented by the Youth and Sports Movement Support Fund, has signed a cooperation agreement with E-Ride JO, the first environmentally friendly transportation company in Jordan and a leader in providing smart transportation solutions. According to this agreement, Al-Hussein Youth City will be equipped with several environmentally friendly E-Ride JO electric bicycles and scooters to serve the city's visitors. This collaboration aims to promote the concept of sustainable transportation and environmental consciousness by providing modern electric transportation options.

The agreement was signed at the headquarters of Al-Hussein Youth City in the presence of its General Manager, Mr. Bassam Al Khalaileh, the Ministry of Youth represented by Mr. Thamer Saleh Al-Nasour, the Director of the Youth and Sports Movement Support Fund, and the founder and CEO of E-Ride JO, Mr. Hussam Dawood. In addition to Several officials from the Ministry and company employees were also present.

Mr. Hussam Dawood, the CEO of E-Ride JO, expressed his gratitude for signing this agreement, stating: "We are pleased to collaborate with the Ministry of Youth to provide E-Ride Jo services, including electric scooters and bicycles, as a new experience for the visitors of Al-Hussein Youth City, offering the best environmentally friendly transportation solutions. Al-Hussein Youth City is one of the prominent landmarks of Amman, attracting thousands of visitors daily who are interested in various sports and recreational activities, especially during the summer."

He added: "Since its launch, E-Ride JO has been seeking partnerships with private and governmental entities to establish stations for renting electric bicycles and scooters. Our goal is to expand the service provided by E-Ride JO throughout the kingdom, focusing on public parks, universities, tourist sites, and major cities in Jordan. We also aim to enter the regional competition and expand our services to neighboring countries. We believe that electric bicycles and scooters have a significant impact on improving eco-friendly transportation methods, thus enhancing the users' quality of life."

Mr. Thamer Al-Nasour, the Director of the Youth and Sports Movement Support Fund, commented on the agreement saying: "We are always striving to provide what is new and distinctive to enhance the charm of sports cities and improve the level of service for visitors. Hence, our partnership with E-Ride JO aims to offer innovative solutions to visitors of sports cities. This agreement with the company is just the first step, and it will be extended to other sports cities as well."

About ERide Jo:

ERide Jo is the first environmentally friendly transportation company in Jordan, providing eco-friendly and affordable transportation solutions for Jordanians. The company offers rental services for electric bicycles and scooters, equipped with the latest technologies to ensure maximum safety and comfort. Users can easily access electric bicycles and scooters for rent through the E-Ride Jo mobile application, which allows them to locate and rent vehicles effortlessly. Additionally, the app enables users to track their rides and monitor their carbon footprint.

