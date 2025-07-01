An experiential open day experience featuring academic showcases and a thought-provoking panel on parenting in an AI-driven world, attended by 100+ parents

Dubai - Symbiosis Dubai reimagined the traditional Open Day experience by hosting a thought-provoking panel discussion titled “Parenting in the Modern Age of AI.” Held at its campus in Knowledge Park, Block 14, the event took place on campus from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM, the event welcomed students, 100+ parents, and members of the wider community, and featured guest speakers - Indian Women in Dubai founder, Reema Mahajan, along with a cultural performance by Dubai-based dance group Pure Bhangra.

The panel served as a unique platform blending academia, emotional intelligence, and community engagement. With a focus on the evolving challenges and opportunities parents face in an increasingly AI-driven world, the discussion offered fresh perspectives and meaningful dialogue, reflecting the university's commitment to holistic education. Through this event, Symbiosis Dubai offered attendees an immersive glimpse into the institution's core values - academic excellence, emotional development, and social awareness - demonstrating how it nurtures not just students but the wider educational ecosystem around them.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Anita Patankar, Executive Director, Symbiosis Dubai, emphasizing the core philosophy that drives the institution, said, "Symbiosis Dubai carries forward a legacy of over 50 years, rooted in the guiding principle of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam - The World is One Family. This philosophy shapes our commitment to building inclusive, future-ready learning environments that support not only the academic growth of students but also the emotional and developmental well-being of families as a whole. Hosting such events is part of our ethos - to create spaces where parents can evolve their mindsets, better understand their children's emotional worlds, and receive practical guidance from experts who resonate with their journey."

A key highlight of the evening was the insightful discussion on Parenting in the Modern Age of AI - an issue growing increasingly relevant in today's fast-paced, digitally driven world. The session aimed to provide parents with new perspectives on mental health, child development, and self-awareness as they guide their children through academic and personal milestones.

The event featured two distinguished speakers whose expertise perfectly aligned with the theme:

Reema Mahajan, founder of Indian Women in Dubai (IWD) and a widely respected community leader, also spoke at the event. With a strong track record of supporting families across cultural contexts, Reema shared insights on the emotional and social challenges parents face while raising children in a globalized and tech-driven environment. Her grassroots engagement with multicultural communities in the UAE provided a grounded perspective on the evolving role of parenting today.

Academic Offerings

As part of the open day, parents and students explored Symbiosis Dubai's diverse, globally relevant programs across business, technology, psychology, media, and computer science. Undergraduate offerings include BBA, B.Com with ACCA preparation, BCA, B.Sc in psychology, B.Tech in Computer Engineering, and BA in media & communication. At the postgraduate level, Symbiosis Dubai offers an MBA with specializations in international business, innovation & entrepreneurship, strategic management, marketing, finance, operations, and data analytics.

Symbiosis Dubai was selected as one of the top 5 Indian academic institutions to establish a presence in Dubai under a bilateral cooperation agreement under E33 between India and the UAE governments. Symbiosis Dubai is the first international campus of Symbiosis International University and the first Indian university in the UAE to commence complete operations with full accreditation by the Commission for Academic Accreditation (CAA) and the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) under the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research (MOHESR), UAE. The campus was inaugurated in November 2024 by H.E. Sheikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahyan, H.E. Dr. S. Jaishankar, Symbiosis Founder Prof. Dr. S.B. Mujumdar, and Pro-Chancellor Dr. Vidya Yeravdekar.

About Symbiosis International University

Founded in 1971 by Prof. (Dr.) S.B. Mujumdar, Symbiosis International University (SIU), has built a distinguished legacy of over 50+ years in world-class education. Rooted in the Vedic philosophy of Vasudhaiva's family - "The World is One Family" - SIU fosters international understanding through quality education. With students from more than 85 countries, the university is a vibrant hub of academic excellence, research, and cultural diversity.

Symbiosis holds prestigious national and international accolades, including an A++ grade from the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) and a 31st ranking in India by the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) for 2024. Symbiosis was recently ranked 31st in Employer Reputation globally in QS World University Rankings (Asia 2025). It has also been awarded Category-I status by the University Grants Commission (UGC), reaffirming its academic excellence.



Symbiosis in a nutshell: 1100+ Diverse faculty | 150+ MoUs | 130+ Programs | 85+ Student nationalities | 50+ years legacy | 42 Institutes | 13 Research centres