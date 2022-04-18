Dubai, UAE: Al Fardan Exchange L.L.C, the leading money transfer and currency exchange firm which is licensed and regulated by the Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), has recently celebrated its Golden Jubilee and 50 years of excellence with a striking reveal of a new logo at the Burj Khalifa—and to continue the celebrations, mega prizes will be up for grabs throughout Ramadan to customers across the country!

New and existing customers will be given a chance to win three daily $500 cash prizes, 250 grams of gold weekly, and the mega prize - a brand new Nissan Patrol car.

Valid until 30th April 2022, customers are eligible to enter the competition with every qualifying transaction that is conducted at any of Al Fardan Exchange’s branches across the UAE.

Hasan Fardan Al Fardan, CEO of Al Fardan Exchange L.L.C., said: “Our customers played a vital role in helping us reach our Golden Jubilee of operations and it brings us immense honour to celebrate with them as we mark this significant milestone. This Ramadan campaign is one of a kind for the Al Fardan Exchange customers. We look forward to the next 50 years with our revamped look, where further improvements, even greater flexibilities, innovations, and convenience will be provided to our loyal customers.”

About Al Fardan Exchange

Al Fardan Exchange is a member of the Al Fardan Group, which has roots stretching back to 1954. Emerging from a seafaring and pearl trading tradition to a commercial trade, the Al Fardan name is built on a solid bedrock of security and reliability. Leveraging on the Group’s diversified business interests and successful operations in real estate, high-end jewellery and financial services, Al Fardan Exchange holds global reach with trust and credibility as its main ethics, and is regulate by the Central Bank of UAE.

Established in 1971, Al Fardan Exchange has had the unique opportunity of playing a part in supporting communities who have helped build this nation, by helping them bring life to their own dreams – both here and in their home countries. Today, we are incredibly proud to serve the UAE’s cosmopolitan community through our 75+ strong network, spanning across all Emirates. Reinforced by strong relationships with over 150+ global corresponding banks, financial institutions, and other financial service providers, we offer secure transactions that firmly place reliability and trust in the forefront.

To learn more about Al Fardan Exchange, visit alfardanexchange.com

