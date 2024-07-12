During the pitching event held by Orange Jordan, 12 entrepreneurs, successfully met the standards of the international version of Orange Social Venture Prize (OSVP), and presented their ideas that revolved around creating a sustainable social impact before the jury.

The jury was composed of the CEO of the Information and Communications Technology Association of Jordan (Int@j) Nidal Bitar, the Chief of Party - USAID Youth Grow Activity, Rima Al Qaisi, the CEO of Injaz Deema Bibi, CEO of Education for Employment - Jordan Ghadeer Khuffash, the Chief Corporate Communication and Sustainability Officer at Orange Jordan Eng. Rana Al Dababneh, and the member of the Board of Directors of the Innovative Startups and SMEs Fund (ISSF) and Vice Dean of the Faculty of Business at the University of Jordan Dr. Ashraf Bani Mohamed. The startups shed light on their projects that revolved around the fields of health, education, energy and e-commerce.

The entrepreneurs’ projects complied with a number of criteria, including providing innovative technology-based solutions to various societal and pressing challenges, achieving a sustainable societal and environmental impact, developing a clear action plan and vision, in addition to having a team with the capabilities and skills necessary to put the project into practice.

The winning projects will continue making a positive impact similar to the one accomplished by the winners of the previous editions. Heba Asaad, the Founder of the SMART WTI project won the third place in the 2023 global edition, while Sawsan Loubani won a prize of €20,000 for her iRole project in the "International Women's Prize" category in 2022 offered examples to follow for their peers in this year’s edition.

Following the pitching phase, the first three projects will have the chance to win prizes of up to JD 5,000 in the first place, JD 3,000 in the second place and JD 2,000 in the third place, in addition to the chance to qualify for the international edition, in which the first prize is worth up to €25,000.

Orange Jordan extended its gratitude to the jury members, whose diversity and wide expertise enriched the pitching process and enhanced the knowledge of entrepreneurs in various fields, especially that their ideas provide innovative solutions in vital sectors and gain more momentum and progress every year in line with global technological trends and advancements.

