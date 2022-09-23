Dubai, UAE: Dubai Business Associates (DBA), a world-class graduate management programme run under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has welcomed its eighth and highly diverse cohort to Dubai, with 30 graduates from 17 countries embarking on a transformative nine-month journey.

The 30 graduates from Austria, Brazil, China, Ethiopia, India, Kazakhstan, Morocco, Nigeria, Russia, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Syria, the UAE, the UK, the USA, Uzbekistan, and Vietnam were selected from over 2,300 applicants and will be immersed in the fully-funded programme which employs an experiential and project-based learning approach. Drawing on hard and soft skills, the Programme helps propel careers and future preparedness through comprehensive training on strategy, business, and leadership coupled with a multidimensional curriculum delivered in collaboration with the DBA’s learning partners; PwC’s Academy Middle East, CAPADEV and Bon Education.

The Programme concludes in June 2023 with the delivery of a consulting project that addresses a real-life business challenge to several placement partners including Dnata, Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), Dubai Holding, Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), DP World, Emirates, Jumeirah and the Museum of the Future.

James Maughan, Director, Dubai Business Associates Programme said: ‘‘Dubai has proven itself as a global talent and innovation hub over the years. In a post pandemic world, the emirate is continuously propelling towards the future by attracting and developing talent from all corners of the globe. The Programme exemplifies this with a strong network that includes 200+ alumni in 50 cities and major business hubs, including Dubai. This year we are excited to be working with 30 of the best and brightest minds on ground-breaking projects with our longstanding partners. We are also thrilled to welcome three Emirati graduates who, for the first time, will be attending the full duration of the programme as secondees from across the public and private sector, continuing to support Dubai’s future competitiveness while propelling the graduates’ career trajectories and personal development.’’

Christian Kunz, Head of Group Strategy, and Innovation at DIFC added: ‘‘DIFC is excited to collaborate with this year’s Dubai Business Associates Programme cohort as in all previous editions building on its nine years of experience in skills and talent development. The Programme represents a win-win for all partners and stakeholders involved, with associates applying their collective experiences and training on unpacking organisational challenges and creating sustainable value. It is also an extension of Dubai and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed’s commitment to foster innovation and develop youth skills and capabilities in a highly dynamic and diverse environment.’’

The Dubai Business Associates Programme officially kicked off at an opening ceremony held at ICD Brookfield Place earlier today, which was attended by key partners and senior executives from across Dubai and the UAE, including the Al Jalila Foundation, the Emirates Literature Foundation and FlyDubai.

Dubai Business Associates Programme

Run under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the Dubai Business Associate programme offers outstanding and ambitious graduates an unrivalled opportunity to study and do business in Dubai, a dynamic and multicultural hub for global commerce, to develop as future global leaders.

Through a practical, project-based learning approach, Dubai Business Associates facilitates the transition from talented young graduates to future global leaders with highly sought-after skills, thereby serving as a bridge between university and the world of work. To know more about the Dubai Business Associates Programme please visit: https://dubaibusinessassociates.ae/