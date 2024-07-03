Emirates Post aims to optimise its centres’ geographical footprint to ensure that they are not more than a five-minute drive away from customers.

EMX provides superior delivery services across 200 international destinations through its expansive courier partner network.

Wall Street Exchange recently opened its 33rd branch in Abu Dhabi Mall.

Instant Cash, with more than 145 agent partners across more than 90 countries, is one of the fastest growing MTOs in the region.

EDC boasts a seamless and flexible operating model, working on projects across 10 countries, and serving 11 different industries.

Dubai: 7X, previously known as Emirates Post Group, announced key expansion plans as part of the brand’s new strategy introduced earlier this year, aiming to strengthen its diverse portfolio and enhance both its domestic and global reach. The group also highlighted the expansive reach and robust capabilities of its subsidiaries – Emirates Post, EMX, EDC, and FINTX, which includes Wall Street Exchange and Instant Cash.

Emirates Post, the postal arm of 7X and the UAE's official postal services provider, plans to optimize its retail network with new strategically located centres, that are no more than a five-minute drive away from customers. Currently operating the UAE’s most extensive retail network for postal and community services, Emirates Post will add new service centres to its existing 85 branches and two mall kiosks, tailoring these centres for their respective communities to offer personalised services to meet the unique needs of their customers. Moreover, the UAE’s membership in the Universal Postal Union (UPU), represented by 7X, facilitates access to a global postal network spanning across 192 countries. In addition, starting July 1, 2024, selected branches of Emirates Post have extended its operating hours until 8 PM and will also be open on Saturdays to enhance customer convenience and align with global market demands.

EMX, the Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) arm of 7X, offers extensive service capabilities across the UAE, and aims to expand its reach to new origins and destinations in the coming months, while establishing clearance and last mile capabilities in key markets. With a rapidly expanding fleet that has reached over 600 vehicles and more than 600 couriers, EMX operates one primary airport hub at Dubai Airport and handles shipments from Abu Dhabi and Sharjah airports, along with 10 delivery centres, ensuring reliable delivery and logistics solutions. Their capabilities enable them to deliver to even the remotest areas in the UAE. The CEP provider recently inked several key agreements with a number of consulates, government service centres, banks and eCommerce providers across the UAE, showcasing its ability to provide bespoke delivery and digital logistics solutions to corporate customers. EMX also provides delivery services, both regionally and internationally to more than 200 destinations through its expansive courier partner network and aims to augment its global reach through new strategic alliances. Leveraging its in-house customs offices and world-class operational facilities within airports, EMX aims to provide seamless cross-border logistics services with an aim to enhance the global logistics landscape.

FINTX, the financial arm of 7X, houses Wall Street Exchange and Instant Cash, both providing financial services to more than 100 destinations, with a goal of continuous expansion. Wall Street Exchange (WSE), one of the first exchange houses in the UAE, is embarking on a strategic expansion, which includes strengthening trade partnerships with leading financial institutions and opening new branches in the country. With the addition of its most recent branch in Abu Dhabi Mall, the exchange house currently operates 33 branches across the UAE, offering its customers greater convenience. Licensed by the Central Bank of UAE (CBUAE), WSE provides a wide range of remittance services, including international money transfers, foreign exchange, trade settlements, payroll services, wholesale currency trading, and related services, catering to the needs of both corporates and individuals.

As the only CBUAE-licensed Money Transfer Operator (MTO), Instant Cash is rapidly gaining recognition as one of the fastest-growing global money transfer entities in the GCC region. Instant Cash recently earned the Retail Payment Services and Card Scheme Regulation (RPSCS) Category 2 License granted by CBUAE, demonstrating its commitment to providing competitive rates and exceptional services. It also introduced the innovative IC API, an Open API platform designed to streamline money transfers for customers. With a global network of more than 145 agent partners spanning over 90 countries, Instant Cash facilitates seamless international money transfer services.

Similarly, Electronic Documents Centre (EDC), a leading integrator and solutions provider under 7X, offers seamless and flexible working models such as the innovative SaaS (Software as a Service) model, positioning EDC as a true pioneer in the field of service and solutions outsourcing. EDC empowers more than 90 clients across 10 countries and 11 different industries to meet their transformation goals, utilise full capabilities and materialise their strategic vision.

Abdulla Mohammed Alashram, Group CEO of 7X said: “We are proud to demonstrate the robust strength of 7X’s network and our strategic plans to enhance our service capabilities and extend our reach through our subsidiaries. By adding new service centers and branches, extending operating hours, and strengthening our regional and international partnerships, we aim to provide unparalleled convenience to our customers. Additionally, 7X has rolled out over 700 PUDOs, with the ambitious goal of increasing these pick-up and drop-off locations to 1000 by the end of 2024, underscoring our commitment to customer accessibility and efficiency. Whether it's moving letters, parcels, money, or data, we remain steadfast in our investment in enabling a vast network that extends beyond the borders of the UAE. As we continue to expand, our focus is on leveraging digital innovations and forming strategic partnerships to support the UAE’s vision for a highly integrated and dynamic logistics and financial ecosystem“.

Through key partnerships and expansion strategies, 7X aims to enhance its portfolio and range of offerings, consistently meeting the needs of a continuously rapidly moving world. Moreover, 7X plans on launching innovative digital solutions, aligning with the national strategy to steer widespread digital transformation within the UAE’s logistics landscape.

For further information, please contact:

Orient Planet Group (OPG)

Tel: +971 4 4562888

Email: media@orientplanet.com

Website: www.orientplanet.com