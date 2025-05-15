UAE: 7X has signed a landmark Joint Venture Agreement with ZELOS TECHNOLOGY PTE. LTD. (‘Zelostech’) to introduce Level 4 autonomous urban logistics services to the region, marking a significant step forward in transforming last-mile delivery through cutting-edge AI and driverless vehicle technologies. This collaboration positions the UAE at the forefront of next-generation smart mobility, aligning with the country’s bold innovation and sustainability agendas.

The Agreement, held at Zelostech headquarters in China, was signed by Tariq Al Wahedi, Acting Group CEO of 7X, and Kong Qi, CEO of Zelostech, in the presence of senior officials from 7X, EMX, and Zelostech. Following the ceremony, the 7X and EMX delegation visited Zelostech’s vehicle production line, gaining in-depth insights into the company’s core competencies and various manufacturing processes.

As part of the agreement, a joint venture (JV) will be established to deliver urban logistics solutions by combining 7X’s expertise, network, and operational infrastructure, powered by its logistics arm, EMX, with Zelostech’s advanced capabilities in autonomous system development and hardware-software integration. In its initial phase, the venture will primarily support EMX’s delivery operations, aiming to improve last-mile delivery efficiency and service quality, with plans to gradually expand services to third parties in the UAE.

As the project progresses toward commercialisation and large-scale operations, the JV will establish its regional headquarters in the UAE, serving regional players across the wider GCC and Middle East. The aim is to establish a model ecosystem for autonomous logistics, supporting smart city development and the sustainable transformation of transportation networks.

Tariq Al Wahedi, Acting Group CEO of 7X, stated: “This partnership marks a pivotal moment in our mission to reshape the future of trade, transport and logistics across the region. By joining forces with Zelostech, we are not only accelerating the development of an autonomous delivery ecosystem, but also advancing shared priorities around smart mobility, sustainability, and technological innovation. This initiative aligns with broader national visions, including the UAE Green Agenda 2030, and reinforces our commitment to pioneering solutions that define the next era of logistics.”

Kong Qi, CEO of Zelostech, remarked: “Our strategic alliance with 7X is a part of our broader internationalisation vision. We firmly believe that by leveraging our combined capabilities, we can build a robust autonomous delivery solution, personalised for the Middle Eastern market. Furthermore, this is a remarkable achievement which will expedite the transition to smart and sustainable mobility solutions in the region.”

Notably, the partnership marks the first-ever large-scale adoption of autonomous driving technology within the Middle East’s dynamic logistics sector, elevating present benchmarks of excellence. Furthermore, both entities view this project as a starting point for possible long-term collaborations aimed at catalysing autonomous logistics and smart delivery systems innovation in the region.

