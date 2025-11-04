Dubai, United Arab of Emirates —7awi Media Group is proud to announce that it has once again been Certified™ by Great Place To Work® for the fourth consecutive year, reaffirming its position as one of the region’s most employee-centric media organizations.

This prestigious certification is based entirely on direct and anonymous feedback from employees about their workplace experience. This year, an impressive 94% of employees said that 7awi Media Group is a Great Place To Work – far surpassing industry benchmarks.

Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

“At 7awi, our people are our greatest strength. Earning the Great Place To Work® certification for the fourth year in a row is a testament to the trust, collaboration, and passion that define our culture,” said Anas Abbar, the CEO of 7awi Media Group. “We're committed to creating an environment where every employee feels valued, inspired, and empowered to reach their full potential” adds Abbar.

7awi Media Group’s continued recognition reflects its ongoing investment in programs that foster engagement, creativity, and personal growth. This year, the company launched several initiatives designed to celebrate employee achievement and strengthen its collaborative culture: Award of Commitment and Excellence (ACE): Recognizing outstanding team members whose exceptional performance and contributions have made a lasting impact across the organization. Spot Bonus Awards: Celebrating employees who go above and beyond their regular responsibilities, delivering exceptional results and embodying the company’s core values. Motivation Awards: Inspiring excellence through recognition programs that highlight dedication, innovation, and teamwork—boosting morale and reinforcing a culture of positivity and purpose. To further develop future leaders, 7awi introduced The Next CEO podcast, a unique internal platform where employees share insights on leadership, innovation, and growth strategies. Additionally, the 7awi Employee Referral Program encourages team members to refer top talent, rewarding successful referrals after completion of the probation period and six months of employment.

According to Great Place To Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company’s profits and have a fair chance at promotion.

As 7awi Media Group continues its journey of growth, the company remains steadfast in its commitment to fostering an inclusive and dynamic workplace, driving excellence through its people-centric approach.

Looking to grow your career at a company that puts its people first? Visit our careers page at: Careers – 7awi

For more information about 7awi Media Group, visit www.7awi.com

About "7awi Media Group”

7awi Media Group is a leading digital platform for media and advertising solutions targeting the Middle East and North Africa. "7awi" owns and manages a rich and varied group of electronic portals with more than 29 million monthly users and more than 100 million followers on the social media with offices in the United Arab Emirates, Jordan, Egypt and Saudi Arabia.