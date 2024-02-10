​​​​Doha – Forty-two students from the foundation and pre-medical programs at Weill Cornell Medicine-Qatar (WCM-Q) participated in this year’s edition of the Pre-Medical Observership Program 2023-2024.

The program is designed to expose students to the healthcare system in Qatar and the daily practices of medical professionals as they explore the different medical specialties and career options available.

The students spent two weeks of their winter break at affiliate hospitals, where they had the opportunity to shadow physicians during their daily rounds at various clinics, including obstetrics and gynecology, surgery, internal medicine, emergency, and trauma. The students also observed doctor-patient interactions while discussing cases, diagnoses, and possible treatments.

Many of the student participants highlighted that the experience reaffirmed their decision to become physicians. Al Jazi Al Naimi, a second-year pre-medical student, said: “Through the experience, I was able to understand how the emergency room operates, the movement of doctors, details of sub-specialties, and what is required of each physician and their responsibilities towards their teams. Being exposed to these different areas also helped me understand which specialty would interest me in the future.”

Commenting on her experience, first-year pre-medical student Vivian Chetachi Eziefula Njoku said: “We had the chance to see patients and observe the communication between doctors and patients. When I came into medical school, I was only interested in surgery, but this experience broadened my horizons and motivated me to look at different medical departments. I am now more open to emergency and internal medicine.”

Upon completing the observership, students submitted a reflective essay and received a certificate of participation.

Dr. Rachid Bendriss, associate dean for foundation, student outreach and educational development programs, said: “By offering our foundation and pre-medical students a glimpse into life as practicing physicians, we are essentially guiding them in identifying their areas of interest and enabling them to make well-informed decisions about their future career path early in their educational journey. We are extremely grateful to our affiliates for providing our students with such an enriching practical experience.”

