Abu Dhabi, UAE – 42 Abu Dhabi, the UAE capital’s innovative and disruptive coding school that provides a unique peer-to-peer, gamified learning methodology and BEACON RED, an advanced defence solutions provider that tackles complex national security threats, have partnered to enrich the learning experiences of students at 42 Abu Dhabi.

The partnership was signed during the second day of The International Exhibition of National Security and Resilience (ISNR Abu Dhabi), by Marcos Muller Habig, Acting CEO of 42 Abu Dhabi, and Mauricio de Almeida, CEO of BEACON RED.

In line with this collaboration, BEACON RED will offer a sponsorship programme to the top candidates of 42 Abu Dhabi’s selection process (Piscines).

To provide further support to coders, BEACON RED will sponsor several mission-critical projects by engaging the 42 Abu Dhabi’s talent pool, to identify, assess and sponsor high calibre candidates to join the programme of BEACON RED in partnership with 42 Abu Dhabi. As a Registered Training Provider under the Abu Dhabi Centre for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (ACTVET), BEACON RED will leverage its world-class pool of subject matter experts to deliver an intensive mentorship programme and provide 42 Abu Dhabi students with a range of international qualifications and mission-relevant language training. BEACON RED will also be rolling out additional cyber-related training journeys and a dedicated coding journey targeted to 42 Abu Dhabi’s students.

Marcos Muller Habig, Acting CEO of 42 Abu Dhabi, added: “At 42 Abu Dhabi, we aim to nurture future coders and build their skills in the digital field. Our partnership with BEACON RED will offer students with tools, training and support to become well-rounded professionals in national security and obtain unparalleled career growth opportunities. Through this programme, 42 Abu Dhabi students will learn from a world-class pool of subject matter experts by obtaining nationally accredited training that will empower them to compete for future roles in vital fields such as defence and advanced technology.”

Mauricio de Almeida, CEO of BEACON RED, said: “BEACON RED and EDGE place a strong emphasis on joint collaboration, and we are delighted to join forces with 42 Abu Dhabi to deliver an end-to-end highly-specialised training programme for their students, which will see us play a leading role in empowering the current and future generations of UAE nationals. Signing this agreement represents a long-term strategic partnership for BEACON RED and 42 Abu Dhabi and opens the door for both parties to create a pipeline of highly-skilled Emirati professionals who will dramatically enhance the UAE’s national security ecosystem.”

42 Abu Dhabi’s partnership with BEACON RED highlights its commitment to building a future-ready workforce by connecting national entities to top talents capable of developing and decoding the future.

42 Abu Dhabi is an innovative and disruptive coding school, launched in 2020 as an initiative of the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK) and Abu Dhabi’s Ghadan 21 accelerator programme, which aims to drive Abu Dhabi’s ongoing development through multi-faceted investments in business, innovation and people.

BEACON RED is part of the Electronic Warfare & Cyber Technologies cluster of EDGE, an advanced technology group that ranks among the top 25 military suppliers in the world.

-Ends-

About EDGE

Launched in November 2019, the UAE’s EDGE is one of the world’s leading advanced technology groups, established to develop agile, bold and disruptive solutions for defence and beyond, and to be a catalyst for change and transformation. It is dedicated to bringing breakthrough innovations, products, and services to market with greater speed and efficiency, to position the UAE as a leading global hub for future industries, and to creating clear paths within the sector for the next generation of highly-skilled talent to thrive. With a focus on the adoption of 4IR technologies, EDGE is driving the development of sovereign capabilities for global export and for the preservation of national security, working with front-line operators, international partners, and adopting advanced technologies such as autonomous capabilities, cyber-physical systems, advanced propulsion systems, robotics and smart materials. EDGE converges R&D, emerging technologies, digital transformation, and commercial market innovations with military capabilities to develop disruptive solutions tailored to the specific requirements of its customers. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, capital of the UAE, EDGE consolidates more than 20 entities into four core clusters: Platforms & Systems, Missiles & Weapons, Electronic Warfare & Cyber Technologies, and Trading & Mission Support.

For more information, visit edgegroup.ae

For media enquiries, please contact:

EDGE Group Communications Comunications@edgegroup.ae