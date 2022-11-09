Dubai, United Arab Emirates: 3M (NYSE: MMM) today opened its new regional headquarters in Dubai Internet City, part of the TECOM Group PJSC, and the largest technology hub in the MENA region, demonstrating its continued commitment to the UAE while supporting Dubai’s vision to promote the Emirate as a hub for global innovation and manufacturing inspired by the country’s wise leadership.

Inaugurated by Meghan Gregonis, the United States Consul General in Dubai; Ammar Al Malik, Executive Vice President for Commercial Leasing at TECOM Group PJSC; Cara Nazari, Managing Director at AmCham Dubai, Marwan Abdulaziz Janahi, Senior Vice President, Dubai Science Park; and 3M’s senior leaders including Gayle Schueller, Senior Vice President & Chief Sustainability Officer and Laszlo Svinger, Vice President and Managing Director – Middle East & Africa.

3M's new headquarters, which embeds several sustainability initiatives, is reducing carbon emissions while also emphasizing the company's expertise in science and innovation. Furthermore, it offers solutions for the future of work by utilizing 3M's trust-based approach, Work Your Way, which allows employees to create a schedule that allows them to work when and where they can most effectively.

Commenting on the new regional headquarters, Laszlo Svinger, Vice President and Managing Director at 3M Middle East & Africa (MEA), said: “Over the last couple of years, office space has evolved considerably. Today, we must consider the needs of our employees as well as the needs of the environment, especially as we take urgent action to combat climate change and its consequences. At 3M, we strive to provide an exceptional employee experience and business performance while also doing our part to protect the environment for a more sustainable future for all."

Currently, 3M is working with the United Nations Climate Change (UNFCCC) and its partnership network to drive collective action on climate change, social and environmental responsibility, and the UN Sustainability Development Goals (SDGs) as part of a three-year agreement signed in 2021.

On behalf of Dubai Internet City, Ammar Al Malik, Executive Vice President of Commercial Leasing, TECOM Group PJSC, said: “For more than 20 years, Dubai’s integrated business ecosystem and attractive environment have succeeded in attracting tech giants from around the globe. Today, the inauguration of 3M’s new headquarters reinforces the impact TECOM Group and Dubai Internet City have had in sustaining Dubai’s position as an international technology hub. We are pleased that an industry leader like 3M is strengthening its innovation footprint in our community to introduce greater innovations and technological solutions to the region, all while setting a valuable example about practicing sustainability and flexibility in the workplace – values we admire and share. This milestone for a long-standing customer is a testament to the wealth of opportunities available in MENA and the ecosystem Dubai Internet City provides its community to grow and thrive in.”

Cara Nazari, Managing Director, AmCham Dubai said: “AmCham Dubai is pleased to support our member 3M as a leader in Sustainability & Innovation and their strategic vision to accelerate the journey to net zero in the UAE and globally. The UAE is a dependable and trusted partner of our business community with one of the world's most open and innovative economies. Collaboration in sustainability and clean energy technology in the private sector will support the nation's positive impact as it seeks to become the first gulf country to reach net zero emissions by 2050. We applaud 3M for their efforts and look forward to our continued partnership.”

Improving life through continuous innovation

With the opening of its new regional headquarters in Dubai, 3M also unveiled its expanded and enhanced innovation center, which highlights 3M’s commitment to science and innovation. The center, which showcases a number of cost-effective technological solutions created specifically for the region, is set to bring 3M’s technologies and innovations closer to its customers in the UAE and the wider region.

The innovation center features a creative mural, The Sand Mural, made entirely from 3M materials including 3M™ printable film with 3M™ Reflective Overlaminate with 3M™ Cubitron II, and 3M™ sandpaper applications.

3M's Innovation Center, one of the first of its kind in the Middle East region, will allow potential customers, business partners and research & development experts to put a variety of 3M's ground-breaking innovations to the test. The 20400sqft center will showcase all of 3M's technology platforms, which are leveraged across all four businesses and products for the Middle East market. 3M’s 51 technology platforms include adhesives and abrasives, microreplication and nonwovens, computer vision, data science and analytics, and others.

AI-powered technologies on display at 3M Innovation Center

Aligned to support the UAE’s vision to become the world leader in Artificial Intelligence (AI) by 2031, the 3M M*Modal Fluency Direct, the latest speech and AI-powered technology, can also be seen at the new innovation center. The all-in-one solution will enable physicians of any medical specialty to verbally create, review, edit and sign clinical notes directly within electronic health records.

Adopted across Emirates Health Services facilities in the UAE, this technology will ensure standardization and acceleration of clinical documentation processes and will reduce the administrative burden on healthcare professionals. Furthermore, it will help to improve the physician and patient experience and drive productivity in the healthcare sector.

3M’s new Dubai office features a self-standing natural green wall and is completely equipped with wireless technology, demonstrating 3M’s continued commitment towards protecting the environment.

3M’s innovation center joins a robust and dynamic tech community in Dubai Internet City, which is home to 15 innovation centers powered by companies like Visa, MasterCard, Google, and SAP.

