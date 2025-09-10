Dubai, UAE: Nestled in the highly sought-after neighbourhood of Jumeirah 1 on La Mer South, the Harrisoni La Mer Villas an award winning project by Almal Real Estate Development epitomise oceanfront opulence, creating a new level of privacy, comfort, and pure indulgence. Named after the rare and elusive 'Harrisoni' coral found in the Arabian Gulf, these exceptional residences embody the exclusivity and allure of bespoke design, seamlessly blending natural inspiration with contemporary elegance. More than just a $30 million property, the Harrisoni Villa is a living masterpiece - a fusion of art, architecture, and coastal living. Positioned on a private island with uninterrupted views of the iconic Burj Khalifa, it exemplifies Dubai’s evolving vision of luxury: a harmonious balance of cultural resonance, modern minimalism, and wellness-focused design.

Harrisoni La Mer Villas

Designed by XBD Collective, it features a design fusion of Oceanic-style architecture with Arabic cultural elements. The villa transforms into a living masterpiece where every detail reflects a design narrative rooted in Dubai’s evolving identity.

Just 10 minutes from the vibrant heart of Downtown Dubai, the Harrisoni La Mer Villas present an idyllic seaside retreat overlooking the prestigious Bvlgari Resort & Residences. Positioned on one of Dubai’s most sought-after private islands, limited to just two exclusive villas — redefine the standard of contemporary luxury living. Set within La Mer Maison, a secure gated community only 100 metres from the shoreline, each villa embodies privacy, elegance, and exclusivity.

The design narrative unfolds through striking details: a sunken seating area with an acrylic wall framing the pool, a dramatic water feature gracing the façade, and an outdoor entertainment space complete with an olive tree and fire element. A floating staircase accentuates the home’s light-filled openness, while features such as an outdoor bar, barbecue zone, landscaped gardens, and expansive floor-to-ceiling windows seamlessly dissolve the boundaries between interior and exterior living.

Design Inspiration and Features -Idea behind the design

Designed by XBD Collective, each villa is inspired by Oceanic style architecture, embodying the essence of a serene, sun-drenched lifestyle, with hints of Arabic influences. The interiors reflect a harmony of desert and ocean, with navy and turquoise tones paired with sandy stone, driftwood accents, and polished marble.

Custom teak wood and Greek marble flooring enhance the refined design, while horizon-inspired lines create a sense of flow and openness throughout. Clad in Lemra Natural Stone from Turkey, the villa further showcases the use of natural, refined materials while custom-made lighting and furniture from Italian brands such as FontanaArte and Molteni & C further add to the serene, ocean-front ambience.

Further, the shading screens are inspired by Mashrabiya elements whilst water features are reminiscent of the traditional Falaj system that reflects the local culture. The colour palette, materials, and reflective surfaces capture the essence of Dubai’s desert and oceanic beauty, creating a culturally rich living space.

Cutting-Edge Features - versatility

Promising a seamless living experience, residents can expect elevated ultra-modern living through smart-home technology from a cutting-edge ABB home automation system that seamlessly manages lighting, blinds, AC, security, and sound.

Adding to the villas’ allure, the rooftop terrace offers a stunning vantage point, showcasing breathtaking views of the glittering Dubai skyline and the iconic Burj Khalifa, making this a truly extraordinary place to call home.

Established in 2022, Almal Real Estate Development has quickly established itself as a key player in the UAE’s luxury real estate and hospitality sectors. With a forward-thinking vision, the company is committed to contributing to the UAE’s economic diversification efforts and enhancing its global standing in tourism. The developer’s portfolio includes an impressive range of projects, from ultra-luxurious, fully furnished villas to cutting-edge hospitality and commercial developments, raising the bar in both innovative design and seamless living experiences. Their flagship project. The Unexpected Al Marjan Island Hotel and Residences is set to open in 2026, bringing iconic Ibiza experiences to the UAE.