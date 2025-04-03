Abu Dhabi, UAE – Maseera Holding for Financial Investments (“Maseera”), a portfolio company of 2PointZero, a transformational global investment platform and a subsidiary of International Holding Company (IHC), today announced the successful acquisition of ADVA, an innovative Egyptian consumer finance platform. This strategic transaction establishes ADVA as Maseera’s dedicated technology and data analytics hub for North Africa and marks a critical milestone in Maseera’s regional expansion strategy.

Founded in 2020, ADVA has emerged as a trailblazer in Egypt’s fintech sector, offering tailored financing for essential services such as healthcare and education. The platform has built an impressive track record serving Egypt’s underserved middle- and low-income segments, which represents demographics that are often overlooked by traditional financial institutions. Its proprietary AI-driven credit scoring model utilizes alternative data, including mobile usage insights, to underwrite first-time borrowers and unlock access to finance at scale.

This move is part of Maseera’s broader growth strategy following its acquisition by 2PointZero. As announced earlier this year, 2PointZero has committed USD 1 billion in long-term capital to support Maseera’s mission of building a transcontinental platform focused on financial inclusion, initially targeting key underserved markets across the globe.

“In ADVA, we found a company that shares our vision and values, particularly the belief that financial services must be accessible, affordable, and human-centered,” said Amro Abouesh, CEO of Maseera. “Together, we will harness the power of data and AI to deliver transformative financial solutions tailored to Egypt’s middle and low-income segments”​.

By integrating Maseera’s advanced AI technologies, the combined platform is poised to redefine the customer experience in digital finance, creating faster, more inclusive, and highly personalized lending solutions for underserved populations across Egypt.

As part of its next phase of growth, ADVA has applied for Egypt’s first digital consumer finance license, a regulatory breakthrough that will enable end-to-end onboarding through electronic Know Your Customer (e-KYC) procedures and legally binding e-signatures. This move positions ADVA to dramatically reduce barriers to access for over 50 million underbanked Egyptians, in alignment with national priorities for financial inclusion and digital transformation.

Following the acquisition, ADVA will exclusively focus on Egypt’s consumer finance market, developing tailored financial products for essential life needs while enhancing credit access for historically underserved groups.

The transaction is fully aligned with Egypt’s national digital transformation and financial inclusion agenda. It also reinforces Maseera’s, and by extension, 2PointZero’s, commitment to building sustainable, impact-driven platforms that empower communities and unlock scalable value across emerging markets​.

About 2PointZero

2PointZero, a subsidiary of IHC (International Holding Company) was founded in 2023 as a transformational investment platform focused on making strategic investments in emerging technologies and future-sustaining businesses to create a globally diversified and resilient portfolio.

2PointZero brings together a suite of innovative and established UAE subsidiaries, including Chimera Investments, Lunate Capital, Beltone, Sagasse and International Resources Holding (IRH) under one transformative umbrella, placing 2PointZero at the forefront of key sectors including financial services, consumer goods, mining resources, technology and energy. Our Dynamic Value Network is sector agnostic, allowing it to connect capabilities across our portfolio to unlock new pathways for growth and create measurable value for investors while empowering communities, fostering sustainable ecosystems, and driving groundbreaking technological advancements.

About Maseera:

Maseera is an AI-driven global financial services provider dedicated to serving low and middle-income groups with solutions that are truly Convenient, Affordable, Fast, and Accessible. Operating as a subsidiary of 2PointZero and backed by $1 billion in investment capital, Maseera seamlessly integrates decades of proven microfinance expertise with cutting-edge artificial intelligence to transform financial services worldwide.

Founded by microfinance pioneer Amro Abouesh, whose previous venture Tanmeyah Microenterprise Services successfully served over 2 million borrowers and disbursed loans exceeding 20 billion EGP, Maseera delivers a comprehensive suite of NBFI solutions. These include microfinance, consumer finance, mortgage lending, leasing, factoring, digital payments, automated wealth management, and insurance.

Maseera's mission centers on eliminating the traditional barriers—complexity, high costs, lengthy processes, and limited availability—that have historically excluded billions from the financial ecosystem. By leveraging advanced AI technology to serve low and middle-income populations, Maseera is creating a more inclusive financial future where essential financial tools are readily accessible to all who need them.​​

About ADVA:

ADVA is Egypt's pioneering consumer finance and financial technology company, established in 2020 to address the critical financing needs of middle and low-income segments. Specializing in providing accessible funding for essential services including healthcare and education, ADVA has developed proprietary AI-driven credit scoring technology that uniquely evaluates first-time borrowers using alternative data sources. As the first company to apply for Egypt's digital consumer finance license, ADVA is positioned at the forefront of financial innovation in the region. Now operating as a specialized arm within Maseera MISR, ADVA combines technological innovation with deep market understanding to deliver consumer finance solutions that are convenient, affordable, and accessible to Egypt's underserved populations.​​​​​​​​​

