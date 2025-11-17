Proposed dividend policy reflects Group's combined strength and value creation strategy

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Ahead of the completion of Multiply Group’s (ADX: MULTIPLY) strategic acquisition of 2PointZero and Ghitha Holding, which remains subject to regulatory approvals, the executive team of the newly created 2PointZero Group today announced its intention to propose the adoption of a dividend policy starting in 2027 to its Board of Directors.

The formation of 2PointZero Group will mark one of Abu Dhabi’s largest listed mergers, creating an investment platform across the energy and consumer sectors with a combined asset base of approximately AED 120 billion and operations spanning more than 85 countries. The Group maintains a well-balanced, diversified portfolio engineered to deliver resilient performance across varying market cycles.

Multiply Group GCEO and Managing Director, Samia Bouazza, who has been appointed CEO of 2PointZero Group, stated: “Our commitment is clear: to deliver sustained, compounding long-term value for our shareholders. For 2026, we are targeting a 35% increase in net income, excluding fair value movement, supported by stronger operating performance across our verticals and deeper integration within the Group.”

“We will also be presenting a proposed dividend policy to our Board, ensuring that our capital allocation framework rewards our shareholders while supporting disciplined expansion. Our balance sheet is a strategic advantage: AED 10 billion1 in Group cash, backed by AED 31.5 billion in listed equity positions, and a healthy 0.25x1 debt-to-equity ratio”, added Bouazza.

This gives us the capacity to do both pursue strategic global acquisitions at scale, while maintaining consistent and attractive shareholder distributions. 2PointZero Group will operate with the resilience and firepower of a global investment platform, and we will continue deploying capital where it creates the highest long-term value”, noted Bouazza.

The proposed dividend policy reflects the Group's combined strength and value creation strategy, balancing stable returns while enabling reinvestment in high-growth sectors. The unified Group will leverage vertical integration, cross-sector synergies, operational excellence through AI, and access to significant growth opportunities to achieve superior performance and AI-enabled value creation. The proposal aligns with the Group’s strategic commitment to deliver consistent returns to shareholders by leveraging diversified investments across transformative businesses, including energy, food, mining, media, retail and financial services.

Upon completion of the transaction, which remains subject to regulatory approvals, 2PointZero Group will have a 39% free float significantly enhancing stock liquidity, broadening institutional participation, and driving higher weighting across key global and local benchmarks including the MSCI Emerging Markets Index, FTSE ADX General Index, and FADX 15. The proposed dividend policy will be formalised for Board consideration following the establishment of 2PointZero Group.

