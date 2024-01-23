Dubai, UAE: 25 young Emiratis completed the initial induction theoretical training phase in the refinery sector as part of ENOC Group’s Technical Training Development Program (TTDP) in collaboration with Petrofac. Designed to address the skills gap in the industry, the programme follows the signing of a strategic agreement between the two entities during Ru’ya Careers UAE.

His Excellency Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO at ENOC, visited the ENOC Group refinery in Jebel Ali, where he met the trainees and was briefed on the details of the training process and their progress. Participants also shared their ideas about the importance of such trainings and their role in educating and empowering Emiratis. At the end of the visit, His Excellency thanked the participants and encouraged them to move forward in the practical training phase with the same momentum with which they completed the initial induction of the theoretical training.

Commenting on the programme, His Excellency Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO at ENOC, said: “Our visit to the participants at the refinery reaffirms our ongoing commitment to support young Emirati talent and strengthening their role in the future of the energy sector. Our collaboration with Petrofac represents a significant opportunity to accomplish these goals.”

The programme will run for three years, following a planned development strategy involving one year of blended training and two years of on-the-job coaching and mentorship. Trainees will participate in a variety of learning frameworks including e-learning courses, classroom theoretical training, and practical hands-on training at Petrofac sites. The practical training will take place at the Takatuf Petrofac Oman (TPO) Technical Centre of Excellence in Muscat and is scheduled to commence by the end of this month.

Curated for Emirati high school graduates seeking field-work opportunities, this structured programme provides a unique platform to gain real-world experience in the refinery space and build a successful career in the energy sector. Through the cutting-edge training programme, ENOC Group and Petrofac are empowering Emirati youth to contribute to the nation’s energy sector through specialised coaching, mentorship, and on-the-job training in refinery operations.

ENOC’s refinery, the first in Dubai, opened in 1999 and is located in the Jebel Ali Free Zone. In 2019, the refinery expanded its daily capacity to 213,500 bpsd, producing refined products such as naphtha, reformate, jet fuel, diesel oil, fuel oil and liquified petroleum gas (LPG) for both domestic and export markets.

